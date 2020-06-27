Choppy week on Wall Street ends with selloff

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped off a choppy week with a selloff. The S&P 500 dropped 75 points, or 2.4%, on Friday, wiping out all of its gains from a Thursday rally and erasing its gains for the month. Even so, the benchmark index is still on pace for its best quarter since 1998. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in two weeks, losing 730 points, or 2.8%. The Nasdaq, which hit an all-time high earlier this week, dropped 260 points, or 2.6%.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud. Twitter, by contrast, slapped a “get the facts” label on them. Facebook is also banning false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places. The company also said it is increasing its enforcement capacity to remove false claims about local polling conditions in the 72 hours before the U.S. election.

PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal says it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism. L’Oreal said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.” The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday. Earlier this month, L’Oreal tweeted that that it “stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind.” The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company’s business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has convicted a Chinese national of economic espionage, stealing trade secrets and engaging in a conspiracy for the benefit of his country’s government. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila found Hao Zhang guilty of the three counts Friday after a four-day trial. The decision comes five years after Zhang was indicted on charges of conspiring to steal technology from two companies shortly after graduating from the University of Southern California. The trade secrets were heisted from Zhang’s former employer, Skyworks Solutions in Woburn, Massachusetts, and Avago Technlogies, a San Jose, California, company later acquired by chipmaker Broadcom.

NEW YORK (AP) — Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday. His wife, Shirley Glaser, tells The New York Times that the cause was a stroke, and he had renal failure. In posters, logos, advertisements and book covers, Glaser captured the spirit of the 1960s with a few simple colors and shapes. Among his projects were the basic design of New York magazine, advertising logos, a notable series of Shakespeare paperbacks and many music concert posters. He redid his famous “I (HEART) NY” after the Sept. 11 attacks to add “more than ever” to the message.