Day plays Travelers as a single after seeking virus test

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Jason Day is playing the third round of the Travelers Championship as a single after asking to be tested for COVID-19. Officials say it’s a precautionary measure. Two players withdrew yesterday because of the coronavirus. Denny McCarthy tested positive for the virus and Bud Cauley tested negative but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday. In all, there have been seven withdrawals from the tournament related to COVID-19.

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti said a “couple” of staff members have chosen not to take part in the resumption of training camp due to COVID-19 concerns. Speaking on a Zoom call yesterday, Antonetti didn’t identify the staffers who have opted out or specify their roles in the organization. He said he’s unaware of any players declining to participate because of health reasons. Antonetti said the club has spoken to “every high-risk individual” about the risks of returning. The Indians are scheduled to reopen camp on July 1 in Cleveland.

UNDATED (AP) — Morehouse College has canceled its football and cross-country seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. President David A. Thomas said scholarships would be honored. The Historically Black College in Atlanta competes at the NCAA Division II in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. In a statement on the school’s website, Thomas wrote about the difficulty in safely travelling and hosting games and events while maintaining social distancing.

PARIS (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is criticizing comments by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, says he was disappointed by Ecclestone’s claim during a CNN interview that “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist” than white people. In an Instagram post Hamilton called the comments “ignorant” and said they “show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen.”

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles is in a Florida jail on a charge of trespassing after being arrested at the Key West airport this week. The Miami Herald reported that he was found sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the airport and refused to move. Jail records show the 28-year-old player appeared to be homeless when he was arrested Monday. The team says Toles never reported to spring training last year. Toles was the Dodgers’ starting left fielder in the 2016 postseason. He tore a knee ligament in 2017 and spent part of 2018 in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.