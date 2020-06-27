Associated Press Daybook-Saturday-General for Saturday, Jun. 27.

Saturday, Jun. 27 – Monday, Jun. 29 Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders

Location: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.scitechleaders.com/

Contacts: Jillian Katz, The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, jilliankatz@scitechleaders.com, 1 202-599-8442 x 706; Admissions, admissions@scitechleaders.com, 1 617 307 7425;

Sunday, Jun. 28 – Monday, Jun. 29 Friends of Sabeel North America hold two-day action to protest ‘Christian Zionism’

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.fosna.org/, https://twitter.com/fosnalive

Contacts: Rochelle Watson, Friends of Sabeel North America, rochelle@fosna.org

Monday, Jun. 29 8:00 AM IMF Regional Economic Outlook Update for sub-Saharan Africa press conference

Weblinks: http://www.imf.org, https://twitter.com/IMFNews

Contacts: IMF press, media@imf.org, 1 202 623 7100

Monday, Jun. 29 8:30 AM GW Sigur Center event on Sino-Indian relations – ‘Border Disputes in Sino-Indian Relations: Past, Present, and Prospects’ George Washington University Sigur Center for Asian Studies webinar, with former Indian Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, National Bureau of Asian Research Dr Deep Pal, Sigur Center’s Dr Kyle Gardner, and Nanyang Technological University’s Dr Anit Mukherjee

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/~sigur

Contacts: Sigur Center for Asian Studies, gsigur@gwu.edu

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM GMF Brussels Forum continues online – Brussels Forum continues online, with sessions today on ‘What Comes Next? Governing Through COVID’, with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Brussels Capital Region State Secretary for Urbanism and Heritage, European and International Relations, Foreign Trade and Firefighting and Emergency Medical Assistance Pascal Smet; and ‘Anticipating the Unknown after COVID-19’, with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana

Weblinks: https://brusselsforum.org, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Wilson Center online discussion on corruption and coronavirus in Latin America – ‘COVID-19 and Latin America’s Epidemic of Corruption ‘ Wilson Center webinar, on ‘how careful public procurement, real-time transparency, robust monitoring, and civil society oversight help prevent corruption, or detect it early’. Speakers include Transparency International Board of Directors Chair Delia Ferreira, former U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York Criminal Division Chief Daniei Alonso, and Wilson Center’s Daniel Sabat

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075

https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/pay-piper-latin-americas-covid-19-response-and-prospects-recovery?emci=181ab3b4-e7ac-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&emdi=6c41d31b-9ab1-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&ceid=12109

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM GW Institute for Korean Studies event on U.S.-South Korea economic cooperation – ‘Post-Pandemic U.S.-South Korea Economic Cooperation’ George Washington Institute for Korean Studies policy forum, on strategic methods in which Washington and Seoul can broaden cooperation even further and invigorate the practical partnership between the two proven allies in pursuit of economic rebound in this time of uncertainty. Speakers include Heritage Foundation Center for International Trade Director Terry Miller and KDI School of Public Policy and Management Professor Wonhyuk Lim

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: Institute for Korean Studies, gwiks@gwu.edu

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/korea-policy-forum-post-pandemic-us-south-korea-economic-cooperation-tickets-110136866332

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Center for U.S.-Ukrainian Relations event on Ukraine’s electric grid – ‘Securing Capital Investment in Ukraine’s Electric Grid: The Road to the Future’ Center for U.S.-Ukrainian Relations online event, with speakers include ITIC Growth and Security Director of Energy Dr Ariel Cohen, Kennan Institute Senior Associate Dr Andrian Prokrip, and E.DSO for Smart Grids Secretary General Roberto Zangrandi

Weblinks: http://usukrainianrelations.org/

Contacts: Center for U.S.-Ukrainian Relations – DC Office, 1 516 477 1157

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM GW Program on Extremism launches ISIS Files website – George Washington University Program on Extremism holds online event to launch website containing the first documents from The ISIS Files collection, , a collection of over 15,000 pages of internal ISIS files obtained by Times investigative journalist Rukmini Callimachi and her Iraqi colleagues during embeds with the Iraqi army. Opening remarks from Callimachi, followed by a panel featuring Mosul Eye founder Omar Mohammed and Program on Extremism fellows Cole Bunzel and Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi. Other speakers include University of Mosul President Dr Kossay Al-Ahmady and lecturer Dr Tarq Mohammed Al-Taie

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: GWU Program on Extremism, extremism@gwu.edu

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-6vYbwrQTQGTXbOq4DMfkQ

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM ‘The Role of Public Integrity in Promoting the Rule of Law’ virtual event – ‘The Role of Public Integrity in Promoting the Rule of Law’ virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Coalition for the Rule of Law in Global Markets and the OECD Public Sector Integrity Division, with OECD Public Sector Integrity Division Acting Head Julio Bacio Terracino; Peruvian Secretary of Public Integrity of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Susana Silva Hasembank, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld Senior Advisor Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, and Walmart Global Public Policy & Government Affairs Senior Vice President Dan Bryant

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Register at https://www.cvent.com/c/express/b388b334-8a34-4f9d-8887-29c991d1a735

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Dems Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Mazie Hirono discuss social media disinformation – George Washington University and International Grand Committee on Disinformation hold policy forum to discuss consequences of digital platforms’ ‘misinformation negligence on free and fair elections’. Speakers include Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Mazie Hirono, South African Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme, Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Canadian Member of Parliament Dominic LeBlanc, European Parliament Member Marina Kaljurand, Rappler CEO and Executive Director Maria Ressa, Institute for Strategic Dialogue CEO Sasha Havlicek, Black Lives Matter Global Network Managing Director Kailee Scales, and Mi Familia Vota Executive Director and CEO Hector Sanchez Barba

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: Jason Shevrin, GWU, jshevrin@gwu.edu, 1 202 994 5631

Media interested in attending must register online at https://go.gwu.edu/iddpforum2mediarsvp.

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM AEI webinar on ‘coronavirus and global governance’ – ‘COVID-19 and global governance: A view from Europe’ American Enterprise Institute webinar, with Spanish Deputy Foreign Minister Manuel Muniz, and AEI’s Dalibor Rohac and Stan Veuger

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #GlobalSpain

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

RSVP: https://www.aei.org/events/webinar-covid-19-and-global-governance-a-view-from-europe/

Monday, Jun. 29 10:30 AM Brookings online discussion on the hospitality industry – ‘Ongoing uncertainty in the hospitality industry’ online discussion hosted by Brookings Institution, with chef Jose Andres and Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson discussing how the restaurant and hotel industries are adapting to the shifting economic landscape

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-uncertainty-in-hospitality

Monday, Jun. 29 12:00 PM Hudson Institute virtual event with India Ambassador to the U.S. – Hudson Institute hosts India Ambassador to the U.S. Amb. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who discusses the strategic relationship between the two nations

Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute

Contacts: Hudson Institute press, press@hudson.org

https://www.hudson.org/events/1832-video-event-ambassador-taranjit-singh-sandhu-on-the-u-s-india-partnership62020

Monday, Jun. 29 12:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on Russian municipal electoral trends – ‘Russia’s quiet chance for change at the ballot box’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on how the explosive protests that erupted over Moscow’s 2019 city elections drew renewed attention to Russia’s broader municipal electoral trends. Speakers include National Research University Higher School of Economics Docent Dr Ella Paneyakh, Social Sciences Director Yulia Taranova, and Stanford University’s Dr Larry Diamond

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM Heritage Foundation ‘Universal Savings Account’ webinar – ‘Universal Savings Accounts: An Important Idea in a Time of Uncertainty’ Heritage Foundation online discussion, on ‘the all-purpose savings accounts that would allow every American to save for things other than just retirement, education, and health care’. Speakers include Joint Economic Committee economist Christina King and Cato Institute Director of Tax Policy Studies Chris Edwards

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/economic-and-property-rights/event/webinar-universal-savings-accounts-important-idea-time

Monday, Jun. 29 2:00 PM CRFB webinar on the fiscal impact of coronavirus – ‘Projecting COVID’s Fiscal Impact’ Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget webinar, on the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on deficits, debt, federal trust funds, and long-term sustainability

Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks

Contacts: CRFB, crfb@crfb.org, 1 202 596 3597

https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-4918081925311756288?midqs=ioQdwEfHU8Slgn7fQj8DLQ==

Monday, Jun. 29 3:00 PM Dialogue on Diversity webinar on coronavirus and social justice – ‘COVID-19: Science & Social Justice: Remedies for a Battered Society’ Dialogue on Diversity webinar, on the coronavirus pandemic, its economic impact and remedies, health care challenges and the role social justice plays in both

Weblinks: http://www.dialogueondiversity.org, https://twitter.com/dialogondiv

Contacts: Maria Alejandra, Dialogue on Diversity, 1 703 631 0650

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MyRhmX-rTE-b8RxYgDPRGQ

Monday, Jun. 29 4:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on U.S. engagement on LGBTI issues – ‘U.S. engagement on global LGBTI issues’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on ‘how LGBTI rights advocacy fits into a broader strategy for global leadership in a new era of great power competition’. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun keynotes, with other speakers include Freedom House Dignity for All Senior Program Manager Urooj Arshad, Council for Global Equality Chaid Mark Bromley, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Amb. Robert Gilchrist, and Atlantic Council Executive Vice President Damon Wilson

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

Monday, Jun. 29 – Thursday, Jul. 02 Employee Benefit Research Institute Summer Policy Forum – Employee Benefit Research Institute Summer Policy Forum, held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.ebri.org

Contacts: David Smith, EBRI media, smith@EBRI.org

Monday, Jun. 29 Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Survey released – Business Roundtable publishes quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey, providing a forward-looking view of the U.S. economy by asking Business Roundtable member CEOs to report their plans for their company’s sales, capex, and employment in the next six months

Weblinks: http://www.businessroundtable.org/, https://twitter.com/BizRoundtable

Contacts: Rayna Farrell, Business Roundtable Communications Director, rfarrell@brt.org, 1 202 496 3289; Jennifer Cummings, Business Roundtable Communications Senior Director, jcummings@brt.org, 1 202 496 3249, 1 240 472 9996;

Monday, Jun. 29 – Friday, Jul. 03 CANCELED: Oilfield Equipment and Materials Conference – CANCELED: Exploration and Production Standards Conference on Oilfield Equipment and Materials * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.api.org, https://twitter.com/API_News

Contacts: API Events Registration, registrar@api.org, 1 202 682 8195