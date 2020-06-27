Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson had an additional 14 football players test positive for the coronavirus this week. That brings the total to 37 members of the five-time Atlantic Coast Conference champions who have tested positive since the school reopened its facilities for workouts on June 8. The school said there were 19 in all who tested positive this week. In all, Clemson’s athletic department has given 430 tests this month with 47 people diagnosed with the virus. The school said no one has required hospitalization so far.

UNDATED (AP) — David Shanahan took an unusual path for an Irish teenager but landed a full scholarship to become a punter for Georgia Tech. The 19-year-old Shanahan quit Gaelic football to concentrate on his punting and then attended Prokick Australia. The Melbourne academy has produced dozens of top punters for elite American college football programs. Several Prokick alumni are now punting in the NFL and Shanahan’s accomplishments could lead to more Irish athletes following his path. Prokick owner Nathan Chapman plans to hold camps in Ireland when coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Shanahan’s four-year scholarship begins with the 2021 season.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals. The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection. The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.