Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Major leaguers are finally on track to begin the virus-abbreviated 2020 season. The hiatus has provided a welcomed dose of extra family time. But the idling for players used to being on the diamond daily has also created an antsy feeling around the sport. Minnesota Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak has spent time playing video games, doing house projects and hiking in West Virginia with his wife. His teammate, Taylor Rogers, has been in the Denver area. Rogers asked his parents this spring what the weather was like there because it had been so long since he’d been home that time of year.