Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games. The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins says former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is reducing its overall athletic department operating budget by 15% for the 2020-21 fiscal year and all the school’s head coaches have agreed to minimum 5% pay reductions. Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced the moves, which will save the school around $13 million. She reiterated that the school intends to continue offering all 22 of its athletic programs.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals. The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection. The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.

NEW YORK (AP) — Catcher Austin Wells has agreed to a minor league contract with a $2.5 million signing bonus after the New York Yankees selected him 28th overall in the amateur draft. Wells turns 21 on July 12. He hit .375 with six doubles, two homers and 14 RBIs for the University of Arizona in a season cut to 15 games because of the pandemic. He batted .357 with seven homers and 74 RBIs over 71 games in two seasons.