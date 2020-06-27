Hot and humid week ahead; Storm chances Sunday

We saw a beautiful sunny day across the region Saturday. Quiet, mild conditions are expected throughout the region tonight with overnight temperatures falling back into the mid 60s. Sky conditions will be clear with light southeast winds at 3-8 mph. Will need to watch out for areas of fog to develop in the valleys.

High pressure exits the region Sunday, but will allow for a quiet and sunny start to the day before the chance of active weather in the late afternoon. Conditions will be warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 80s and dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The late afternoon and evening could see a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Will need to watch out for some storms to become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern portion of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather and the western portion under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. Damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats. Be sure to stay weather aware!

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday with some sunshine possible throughout the day. Plan for hot and humid conditions on Monday as temperatures take a run towards 90 degrees with dew points into the low 70s.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to last through the midweek with highs in the upper 80s and dew points in the low 70s. On and off scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with periods of sunshine in between.

Conditions remain warm and humid into the late week, but appear to dry out with mostly sunny skies and an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Friday and mostly sunny on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s both days.