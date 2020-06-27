Hy-Vee expands salad recall after potential cyclospora contamination

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Hy-Vee is recalling 13 bagged salads across it's eight state region because of a potential cyclospora contamination.

The grocer made the announcement Saturday, citing the product's manufacturer, Fresh Express, for the contamination after an investigation was conducted by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.

The list of recalled items include:

13.4 oz. Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit (UPC:0-07450-24669)

8 oz. Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg (UPC: 0-07545-12053)

12 oz. Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad (UPC: 0-75450-08530)

12 oz. Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend (UPC: 0-75450-12046)

12 oz. Hy-Vee American Blend Salad (UPC: 0-75450-12047)

10 oz. Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad (UPC: 0-75450-12048)

16 oz. Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix (UPC: 0-75450-12051)

12 oz. Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad (UPC: 0-75450-12058)

13.7 oz. Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit (UPC: 0-75450-24668)

13.2 oz. Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit (UPC: 0-75450-24670)

11.4 oz. Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit (UPC: 0-75450-24672)

12 oz. Hy-Vee Garden Salad (UPC: 0-75450-24674)

12.8 oz. Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit (UPC: 0-75450-24715)

Customers who bought any of the 13 salad products are asked to throw them away or they can be returned to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Cyclospora can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can last for several weeks, to a month or more.