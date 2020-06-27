Associated Press Minnesota Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 27.

Saturday, Jun. 27 – Tuesday, Jun. 30 CANCELED: WFO General Assembly – CANCELED: WFO General Assembly * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Radisson Blu Mall of America, 2100 Killebrew Dr, Bloomington, MN

Weblinks: http://www.wfo-oma.org/, https://twitter.com/worldfarmersorg

Contacts: Valeria Di Marzo, World Farmers’ Organisation, valeria.dimarzo@wfo-oma.org, +39 06 4212935

Saturday, Jun. 27 – Wednesday, Jul. 01 CANCELED: Annual SEAT Americas Conference & Event – CANCELED: Annual SEAT Americas Conference & Event, for professionals and executives in the sports and entertainment industry * Canceled in favor of a year of virtual events due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN

Weblinks: http://seatconsortium.com, https://twitter.com/SEATconference

Contacts: SEAT conference, Conference@SEATConsortium.com, 1 480 359 2427

Monday, Jun. 29 12:15 PM Court hearing for four former police officers in relation to death of George Floyd – Court hearing for former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Keung charged in relation to the death of George Floyd in police custody 25 May. Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, while the other three face charges of aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter * Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a subdued Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe, and then nearly three minutes after Floyd stopped moving and talking * All the officers have been fired from the department * Case nos. 27-CR-20-12646 (Chauvin), 27-CR-20-12953 (Kueng), 27-CR-20-12951 (Lane), and 27-CR-20-12949 (Thao) * Before Judge Peter Cahill * Protests and riots emerged in cities around the world in the days and weeks following the incident

Location: Hennepin County Public Safety Facility, 401 S 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN

Contacts: Chambers of Judge Peter Cahill, 1 612 596 8733

Monday, Jun. 29 12:15 PM MnDOT hold virtual public update meeting – Minnesota Department of Transportation hold virtual public update meeting to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project

Weblinks: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/, https://twitter.com/mndottraffic

Contacts: Stephanie Christensen, 1 218 750 0941

To join the meeting go to: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Meeting number (access code): 146 548 0732 Meeting password: Mw5Mjg2Vj3V

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jun. 29 U.S. Bancorp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.usbank.com/cgi_w/cfm/about/investor/index.cfm

Contacts: Judith Murphy / H.D. McCullough, US Bancorp Investor Relations, judith.murphy@usbank.com, 1 612 303 0783