Minnesota News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Minnesota. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MINNESOTA-NOOSE

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Officials in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington said Saturday that they have asked the FBI to investigate after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker. SENT: 200 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LESS LETHAL

When a participant at a rally in Austin to protest police brutality threw a rock at a line of officers in the Texas capital, officers responded by firing beanbag rounds — ammunition that law enforcement deems “less lethal” than bullets. A beanbag cracked 20-year-old Justin Howell’s skull and, according to his family, damaged his brain. Adding to the pain, police admit the Texas State University student wasn’t the intended target. Protesters took to the streets in Austin and across the nation following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In some instances, police reacted with force so extreme that while their intent may not be to kill, the effects were devastating. By Acacia Coronado. SENT: 810 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-FISHING FRENZY

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Amid a global pandemic, economic recession and profound racial tension in the summer before a heated election season, Minnesotans are going fishing in numbers not seen in decades. Likely prompted by youths with no school and canceled summer programs under the care of adults working from home, or out of work, 2020 is witnessing a fishing renaissance unlike anything seen in decades. Fishing license sales are going bonkers, bait shops and boat ramps are busy, and entry-level rods and reels are on the verge of joining the rarefied air of toilet paper and flour as items in a COVID-induced shortage, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. By Dave Orrick, St. Paul Pioneer Press. SENT IN ADVANCE: 829 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-RACIAL INJUSTICE-URBAN GARDEN

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s one of those warm early summer days in north Minneapolis, and about 20 people are buzzing around a grassy vacant lot off of busy Lyndale Avenue North. The lot won’t be vacant for long as tractors push rocks, dump trucks drop dirt and a stand of trees with roots bundled in burlap waits to be planted. Everyone is hauling, digging and plotting. They are building an urban garden, or food forest. This urban agriculture project in the Hawthorne neighborhood has been in the works for months. But after the police killed George Floyd, it has become a healing space — particularly for Black residents who often feel targeted and criminalized. Marcus Kar, who works with a crew of teenagers and young adults, told Minnesota Public Radio News that working in the garden is a form of therapy. By Melissa Townsend, Minnesota Public Radio News. SENT IN ADVANCE: 806 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apminneapolis@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.