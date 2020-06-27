NBA season plan…No paychecks…Mickelson leads

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month. The league and the union made the announcement Friday. Many of the details were already known, such as how “stringent health and safety protocols” would be in place for the 22 teams that will be participating, that no fans will be present and that games will be held in three different arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

CHARLOTTE (AP) —The Carolina Hurricanes will begin “voluntary small-group training” at PNC Arena on Tuesday. The team says those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate. Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. The team says the arena has received “extensive cleaning” during the suspended NHL season and there will be “enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts” going forward.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven major leaguers won’t be getting their twice-a-month paychecks during the abbreviated 60-game season. That’s because the $286,500 in advance salary they received after opening day was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic is more than what they are owed from their prorated salaries. The group includes Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Jimmy Nelson and Ross Stripling, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jharel Cotton, Atlanta pitcher Grant Dayton, Pittsburgh infielder Erik Gonzalez, Kansas City pitcher Jesse Hahn, New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Holder, Philadelphia catcher Andrew Knapp, Boston pitcher Collin McHugh, Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta and Minnesota pitcher Matt Wisler.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University is reviewing its options after a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd prompted outrage from several students, including two football players who threatened to leave. Student Jaden McNeil tweeted “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” University President Richard Myers said Friday that “divisive statements” do not represent for the values of the university. Students want to see an expulsion.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Phil Mickelson figures age might be an asset. Playing his first tournament since turning 50 this month, the five-time major champion shot a 7-under 63 on Friday in the Travelers Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. First-round leader Mackenzie Hughes followed an opening 60 with a 68 to drop into a second-place tie with 23-year-old Will Gordon, who led most of the day after shooting an early 62. Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday.There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals.