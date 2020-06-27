POSSIBLE DROWNING: Child found at Cascade Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities are investigating a possible drowning incident at Cascade Lake Park Saturday night.

The Rochester Police Department, Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived to the scene after learning a child was missing and was last seen in the lake. Crews responded around 7 o'clock.

A human chain was created to look for the child, reaching about 20 to 30 yards to search a full sweep of the lake.

According to a press release from the city of Rochester, the child was found, brought to shore and CPR was performed. Then, the child was taken to St. Mary's.

Authorities say it's an active investigation.