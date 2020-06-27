Summer camps…Phil at fifty…Bubba Wallace hopeful

Major league teams are planning to jump right into their preparation for the season when they start working out again next week. The first few days of camp will see much more strenuous work compared to the beginning of spring training. The reason is time. When full-squad workouts begin again, there will only be about three weeks before opening day. It’s a tricky balance for players trying to get their teams ready while also worrying about potential health issues that could pop up with more frequency during a truncated training period.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) —Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson was able to find fairways and make birdies and has the lead at the Travelers Championship. He fired a 63 to move to 13-under. A stroke back is Will Gordon, who shot an 8-under 62. Gordon is a 23-year-old Vanderbilt graduate playing his eighth PGA Tour event on a sponsor’s exemption. Also tied for second is Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. The Travelers field continued to shrink after Denny McCarthy tested positive for the coronavirus. McCarthy withdrew along with Bud Cauley, who tested negative for the virus, but had played with McCarthy on Thursday. There have been seven withdrawals from the tournament because of COVID-19.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University President Richard Myers says the school is considering its options after a student posted an “insensitive” tweet mocking the death of George Floyd. The tweet posted Thursday by sophomore Jaden McNeil drew the ire of several football players, including two who said they wouldn’t play for Kansas State unless McNeil is removed from the university. McNeil is the founder of the conservative group America First Students and has been criticized for his past comments on Black Lives Matter. Myers said Friday that McNeil’s divisive comments do not represent Kansas State’s values.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Bubba Wallace has found his voice as an activist. He hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated “the noose was real” as it concluded its investigation.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games. The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins says former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.