Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

The Latest: More virus cases in Seoul as new clusters emerge

South Korea has reported 51 more confirmed coronavirus cases as new clusters emerge in the densely populated Seoul area where people have been increasingly venturing out despite government warnings against complacency. Thirty-five of the new cases are in the capital region, which is at the center of a COVID-19 resurgence threatening to erase earlier gains against the virus. Authorities are struggling to trace contacts and predict infection routes as new clusters pop up. Hundreds of infections have been linked to nightspots, church gatherings, restaurants and low-income workers who couldn’t afford to stay home. Officials are resisting calls to reimpose stronger social distancing guidelines, concerned about hurting the economy.

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald has signed an executive order to protect monuments, memorials and statues. Trump had promised the order earlier this week after police thwarted an attempt by protesters to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson in a park across from the White House. The order calls on the attorney general to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any person or group that destroys or vandalizes a monument, memorial or statue. Federal law calls for punishment of up to 10 years in prison. Earlier Friday, Trump called for the arrest of protesters involved in the attempt to pull down the statue of Jackson.

Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration’s prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order Friday applies to children at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some have been detained since last year. Citing the recent spread of the virus in two of the three facilities, Gee set a deadline of July 17 for children to either be released with their parents or sent to family sponsors.

Plan advances to allow dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously advanced a plan that could one day do away with the city’s police department, following unrest over the killing of George Floyd. The council voted Friday in favor of amending the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach. Several obstacles remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot. Critics of the plan, including Mayor Jacob Frey and the officers’ union, say it’s short on specifics for what would replace the police department.

Arizona attorney general warns church where Trump had rally

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s chief attorney has issued a cease-and-desist letter to a company touted by a church where President Donald Trump held a rally and where leaders say they use an air filtration system that neutralizes the coronavirus. Attorney General Mark Brnovich also sent a warning letter to Dream City Church, which posted a widely circulated video claiming the technology by Clean Air EXP “kills 99 percent of COVID within 10 minutes.” Brnovich said the company tested a virus that causes the common cold, not the coronavirus. Both the church and company have walked back the claims.

Reporter at Trump’s Tulsa rally tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A journalist who covered President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday says he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies said on Twitter he was notified Friday of his positive test result. Monies said he was inside the BOK Center in Tulsa for about six hours on Saturday during Trump’s rally. Monies said he was wearing a mask and mostly following social distancing guidelines. Monies was never near Trump and spent most of the time around other journalists. He said an epidemiologist who contacted him said it’s difficult to determine exactly when he contracted the virus.

Confederate symbol on Mississippi flag sparks strong debate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Emotions are running high as Mississippi legislators consider the future of the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem. Leaders say a vote at the state Capitol could happen as soon as Saturday. Pressure to change the flag has increased rapidly the past three weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. Legislators could adopt a new Mississippi flag without the Confederate emblem. Or, they could kick the volatile issue to a statewide election, giving voters choices that might or might not include the current banner. Mississippi has used the same flag for more than 125 years.

Democrats renew health care attacks on GOP as virus builds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are intensifying their attacks on President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over health care. They’re hoping that an issue that helped lift the party during the midterms will prove even more resonant as the White House seeks to repeal the Affordable Care Act during a public health crisis. Spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide and the Trump administration’s filing this week supporting a GOP-led effort to dismantle the Obama-era law in the courts have offered Democrats an opportunity to return the issue to the spotlight. Republican attempts to dismantle the law is now an issue the party believes is even more crucial as the coronavirus ravages the nation.

Judge delays Roger Stone’s prison surrender for 2 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is giving Trump ally Roger Stone an additional two weeks before he must report to serve his federal prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s ruling on Friday comes days after Stone asked the court to allow him to put off serving his more than 3-year sentence until September, citing coronavirus concerns. The judge says Stone will be on home confinement before beginning his prison sentence, in part because of “the strong medical recommendation” submitted by his defense lawyers. He would need to surrender at FCI Jesup, a federal prison in Georgia, on July 14.

Democrats fail to override Trump veto on student loan policy

House Democrats have failed to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a measure that would have reversed the Education Department’s tough policy on loan forgiveness for students misled by for-profit colleges. The House voted 238-173 on Friday in support of the override measure, coming up short of the two-thirds majority needed to send it to the Senate. It’s a victory for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose policy on student loan disputes was in jeopardy after Congress voted to reverse it in March. It now remains in place and will take effect July 1.