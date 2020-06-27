Update on the latest sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Jason Day asks to be tested

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Jason Day has asked to be tested for COVID-19 just before the third round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. Officials have decided to have him play as a single Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Two more players withdrew Friday because of the coronavirus, Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday. In all there have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals from the tournament.

Phil Mickelson had the lead heading into the weekend. Playing his first tournament since turning 50 this month, the five-time major champion shot a 7-under 63 yesterday to take a one-stroke lead. First-round leader Mackenzie Hughes followed an opening 60 with a 68 to drop into a second-place tie with 23-year-old Will Gordon.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Pocono Raceway is set to hold two NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend without any fans. One race is Saturday. The other is Sunday, and it comes with a twist: The field will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are 5-1 favorites on Saturday. Saturday’s race is set for 325 miles and Sunday goes off at 350 miles, sliced from the traditional 400.

— Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti said a “couple” of staff members have chosen not to take part in the resumption of training camp due to COVID-19 concerns. Speaking on a Zoom call Friday, Antonetti did not identify the staffers who have opted out or specify their roles in the organization. He added that he’s unaware of any players declining to participate because of health reasons. Antonetti said the club has spoken to “every high-risk individual” about the risks of returning. The Indians are scheduled to reopen camp on July 1 in Cleveland.

— The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart the season at the Disney World campus near Orlando, Florida next month. The league and the union made the announcement Friday. Many of the details were already known, such as how “stringent health and safety protocols” would be in place for the 22 teams that will be participating, that no fans will be present and that games will be held in three different arenas at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

— The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season. Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus.

— The Carolina Hurricanes will begin “voluntary small-group training” at PNC Arena on Tuesday. The team says those sessions will be closed to the public and media. Sixteen players, divided into two groups, are expected to participate. Players and staff permitted inside the arena will be tested for COVID-19. The team says the arena has received “extensive cleaning” during the suspended NHL season and there will be “enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts” going forward.

— Morehouse College has canceled its football and cross-country seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. President David A. Thomas said scholarships would be honored. The Historically Black College in Atlanta competes at the NCAA Division II in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. In a statement on the school’s website, Thomas wrote about the difficulty in safely travelling and hosting games and events while maintaining social distancing.

— French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain says three players from its women’s teams have tested positive for the coronavirus. PSG said in a statement Saturday that one player from the main women’s team and two players from the under-19 side returned positive results. The women’s senior team is set to resume training on Monday. Earlier this week, PSG said three players from the men’s side and one member of staff were infected by the virus during the lockdown when they were not in contact with each other. PSG said they are no longer contagious and can train as normal.

— The baseball Hall of Fame museum has reopened after being shut since March 15. The Cooperstown, New York, hall welcomed visitors on Friday. Face masks are required from all staff and guests. The shrine is selling tickets that permit visitors to reserve a specific date and time to enter, reducing congestion in the front lobby and throughout the museum. Some of the Hall’s bigger gathering spots will remain closed. The popular plaque gallery is open. The Hall announced earlier that this year’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies had been canceled because of the virus outbreak. Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be enshrined next year, on July 25, 2021.

NHL-DRAFT LOTTERY

Play-in round team wins draft lottery, shot at Lafreniere

UNDATED (AP) — Presumptive top selection Alexis Lafreniere will have to wait a little bit longer to find out his NHL destination. Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing.

The eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs have an equal chance of drafting first. The Kings got the second pick, the Senators the third thanks to 2018 trade with San Jose and the league-worst Red Wings dropped to fourth. Ottawa has the third and fifth picks and is the first team since 2000 with two selections in the top five.

As part of the NHL’s 24-team playoff format if it resumes, 16 teams will play each other in best-of-five series to move on — and the losers of those matchups now have a major consolation prize looming: equal 12.5% odds of landing Lafreniere.

F1-HAMILTON-ECCLESTONE

Hamilton saddened and hurt by Ecclestone’s racism comments

PARIS (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized “ignorant and uneducated” comments by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Hamilton, a six-time world champion and the only Black driver in F1, was shocked by Ecclestone’s claim during an interview with broadcaster CNN on Friday that “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist” than white people.

On Instagram, Hamilton called the comments “sad and disappointing” and said they “show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen.”

Ecclestone made his assertion when he was asked his opinion on Hamilton setting up a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.