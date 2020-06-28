AP News Digest 5:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL — China has extended COVID-19 tests to newly reopened salons amid a drop in cases, while South Korea continues to face new infections after it eased social distancing rules to lift the economy. In the U.S., Vice President Mike Pence called off off a planned campaign bus tour in Florida following a surge in confirmed cases there. Hard-hit Italy, meanwhile, registered the lowest day-to-day tally of COVID-19 deaths in almost three months. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 790 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AFRICA-SUFFERING WOMEN — The COVID-19 pandemic means that millions of women in Africa and other developing regions could lose years of success in contributing to household incomes, asserting their independence and expanding financial inclusion. Often they are paid at the end of each day, a hand-to-mouth existence that has consequences for the whole family when business is bleak. By Rodney Muhumuza. SENT: 880 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi is on the verge of changing its state flag to erase a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist. The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades, but rapid developments in recent weeks have changed dynamics on this issue in the tradition-bound state. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 510 words, photos.

POLAND PRESIDENTIAL-ELECTION — Poles vote in a presidential election that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and was taking place amid deep cultural and political divisions in the European Union nation. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 640 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia. By Lynn Berry. SENT: 470 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ASIA — South Korea confirms 62 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, as the country continues to grapple with new clusters after easing social distancing rules. The additional cases reported Sunday took the total to 12,715 with 282 deaths. SENT: 400 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA-NEW DELHI HEALTH MINISTER — The acting health minister of India’s capital says New Delhi is facing a shortage of “trained and experienced” health care workers, providing a major challenge in a city that is the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. SENT: 460 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE — Vice President Mike Pence called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases. SENT: 280 words, photo.

MORE ON RACIAL INJUSTICE

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY — Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. SENT: 410 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-JOHN WAYNE — In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne’s name, statue and other likenesses from the county’s airport because of his racist and bigoted comments. SENT: 380 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-JACKSON STATUE — Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. SENT: 300 words, photo.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-ALASKA — The mayor of Anchorage has asked the Native Village of Eklutna to determine what happens to a statue of a British explorer following calls for its removal as monuments to historical figures are being dismantled across the country. SENT: 280 words, photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ELIJAH MCCLAIN — Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside a suburban Denver police building to call for justice in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police last year. SENT: 480 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

WAREHOUSE SHOOTING-SPRINGFIELD — Coroner: 3rd Illinois shooting victim dies, 2 identified. SENT: 250 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ROLLING STONES-TRUMP — Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs. SENT: 320 words, photo.

GLOBAL CITIZEN — World leaders, stars unite at event aimed at fighting virus. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TRUMP-BOOK — Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book. SENT: 370 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN — Joe Biden’s campaign says a little more than a third of its senior staff are people of color, sharing staff diversity data after facing pressure to answer questions on the issue. SENT: 270 words, photo.

NATIONAL

DISTRIBUTION-CENTER-SHOOTING — A man drove into a Northern California distribution center and started shooting at people, killing an employee and wounding four others before he was killed by police, authorities say. SENT: 410 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL PROTESTS — A Jerusalem court orders the release of a leading activist opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule and whose arrest prompted hundreds to protest outside the Israeli leader’s residence. SENT: 530 words, photo.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE — The dramatic assassination attempt on Mexico City’s police chief was just the latest and clearest sign that Mexico’s powerful criminal element is bringing the violence it has unleashed on the general population directly to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s door. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

INDIA-CHINA-BORDER STANDOFF — Construction activity appears underway on both the Indian and Chinese sides of a contested border high in the Karakoram mountains a week after a deadly clash in the area left 20 Indian soldiers dead, satellite images showed. SENT: 760 words, photos.

IRAN EXPLOSION — An explosion that rattled Iran’s capital came from an area in its eastern mountains that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites, satellite photographs showed. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FRANCE-ELECTION — France is holding the second round of municipal elections in 5,000 towns and cities Sunday that got postponed due to the country’s coronavirus outbreak. SENT: 480 words, photos.

MALAWI-ELECTION RERUN —The opposition has won Malawi’s historic rerun of the presidential election, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has led to the defeat of an incumbent leader. SENT: 380 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

BET AWARDS — BET will celebrate its 40th year as a network, as well as it 20th awards show, on Sunday — but the event will go on virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. By Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SPORTS

SOC–NWSL-ANTHEM PROTEST — Players for the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage knelt during the national anthem when the National Women’s Soccer League opened the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah. The players and coaches wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts in warmups before the game, which was nationally televised on CBS. The players also knelt during a moment of silence before kickoff. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 540 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

