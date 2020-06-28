AP source: Yankees vs Nationals in DC on opening day

UNDATED (AP) — Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut on opening day, facing Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park. A person familiar with the game says the Yankees and Nationals are set to meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month. Major League Baseball will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24. The schedule is still being worked out. Cole started the previous game played at Nationals Park. He pitched the Houston Astros past the Nationals 7-1 last October for a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Jones took home a trophy and sent a car to the scrap heap in about an hour today at Pocono Raceway. Jones won the first of three races on tap today at the Pennsylvania track with a two-lap sprint to the finish in a wreck-filled Truck Series race. He followed that by wrecking on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race. The third event is a Cup Series race. Kevin Harvick is trying for his second Cup victory in two days.

UNDATED (AP) — In English soccer today, substitutes made the difference as Chelsea and Arsenal both won away from home to reach the FA Cup semifinals. Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley turned in a cross from Willian midway through the second half in a 1-0 win at lackluster Leicester. Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos netted an injury-time winner in a 2-1 win at Sheffield United, which had two goals ruled offside by video replay. Ceballos pounced with a low shot, just four minutes after David McGoldrick had equalized from close range. Later Sunday Cup holder Manchester City was away to Newcastle.

LONDON (AP) — Striker Danny Ings has kept the pressure on in the race to be Premier League top scorer by netting twice as Southampton won 3-1 at struggling Watford. Ings struck in each half today to reach 18 goals and move one behind top scorer Jamie Vardy. Leicester’s Vardy is enduring a drought after streaking clear with a flurry of goals earlier this season. Southampton moved up one place to 13th and well clear of the relegation zone. But 16th-place Watford remains one point above the drop zone with six games left.

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart secured its promotion to the Bundesliga (BOON’-dehsh-lee-guh) after only one season away while Hamburg wasted any chance of a return from Germany’s second division in the final round today. Stuttgart finished runner-up, 10 points behind already promoted Arminia Bielefeld, despite a 3-1 loss at home to Darmstadt. Former Germany striker Mario Gomez scored Stuttgart’s goal in what may have been his last game for the club. Hamburg started one point behind third-place Heidenheim. With a superior goal difference, a draw would have been enough for Hamburg to capitalize on Heidenheim’s 3-0 defeat at Bielefeld and finish in the promotion playoff spot. But former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburg slumped to a 5-1 loss at home to SV Sandhausen.