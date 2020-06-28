Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-Agencies for Sunday, Jun. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 – Wednesday, Jul. 01 12:30 PM Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee meeting, via teleconference and webinar

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12643, https://twitter.com/NOAA

Contacts: Heidi Lovett, NOAA Fisheries Office of Policy, Heidi.Lovett@noaa.gov, 1 301 427 8034

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM National Technical Information Service Advisory Board meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12337

Contacts: Daniel Ramsey, NTIS, DRamsey@ntis.gov, 1 703 605 6703

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM National Science Foundation Business and Operations Advisory Committee meeting, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12322, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, 1 703 292 7734

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM Comptroller of the Currency Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee meeting, via webinar

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12347, https://twitter.com/USTreasury

Contacts: Department of the Treasury press, press@do.treas.gov, 1 202 622 2960

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM State Justice Institute Board of Directors meeting

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-11517, https://twitter.com/statejustice

Contacts: Jonathan Mattiello, State Justice Institute, contact@sji.gov, 1 571 313 8843

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council public meeting – Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Summer Flounder, Scup, and Black Sea Bass Advisory Panel public webinar meeting, jointly with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Summer Flounder, Scup, and Black Sea Bass Advisory Panel

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12731, https://twitter.com/MidAtlanticFish

Contacts: Christopher Moore, Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, 1 302 526 5255

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 2:00 PM Department of Veterans Affairs National Research Advisory Council meeting

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12938, https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: VA press, VAPublicAffairs@VA.gov, 1 202 273 6000

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 4:00 PM Department of Education National Assessment Governing Board virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12952, https://twitter.com/usedgov

Contacts: Department of Education press, press@ed.gov, 1 202 401 1576

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 9:30 AM President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12015

Contacts: Edward McGinnis, PCAST, PCAST@ostp.eop.gov, 1 202 456 6076

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 – Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:30 AM National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-10538, https://twitter.com/NIST

Contacts: Maria Dillard, NIST, Maria.Dilard@nist.gov, 1 202 281 0908

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM National Park System Advisory Board meeting, via teleconference

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12247, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Joshua Winchell, NPS, joshua_winchell@nps.gov, 1 202 513 7053

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 12:00 PM Legal Services Corporation Finance Committee meeting, via telephone

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-13638, https://twitter.com/lsctweets

Contacts: Carl Rauscher, LSC media, rauscherc@lsc.gov, 1 202 295 1615

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 – Wednesday, Jul. 01 1:00 PM Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee meeting continues, via teleconference and webinar

Weblinks: http://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12643, https://twitter.com/NOAA

Contacts: Heidi Lovett, NOAA Fisheries Office of Policy, Heidi.Lovett@noaa.gov, 1 301 427 8034