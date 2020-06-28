Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-Congress-House for Sunday, Jun. 28.

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM House Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees hold joint deposition in probe of firing of State Department IG – House Committee on Foreign Affairs and House Committee on Oversight and Reform conduct joint deposition of State Department Executive Secretary Lisa Kenna, as part of their investigation into President Donald Trump’s 15 May firing of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick and whether President Trump removed him in order to stop his office’s work looking into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s conduct

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM House Oversight subcommittee remote briefing on ‘govt violence against civil rights protesters and journalists’ – House Committee on Oversight and Reform Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee holds remote briefing on ‘The First Amendment Under Attack: Examining Government Violence Against Peaceful Civil Rights Protesters and the Journalists Covering Them’, featuring Harvard University Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin, journalist Linda Tirado, and Saint John’s Episcopal Church, Georgetown Rector Rev. Gini Gerbasi

Monday, Jun. 29 12:00 PM House Natural Resources Committee hearing on U.S. Park Police response to Lafayette Square protests – Hearing on ‘The U.S. Park Police Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square’ * Held via Cisco Webex and in Rm 1324, Longworth House Office Building * On 1 Jun, the U.S. Park Police and U.S. Secret Service dispersed mostly-peaceful protests in the Washington, DC, park so President Donald Trump could walk across it for a photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church, using – according to witnesses – rubber bullets and tear gas. The security forces, the Trump 2020 presidential campaign, and the White House denied the use of either, but, days later, the U.S. Secret Service corrected its statement to say that it had used oleoresin capsicum spray (aka pepper spray) and the U.S. Park Police admitted the use of ‘pepper balls’ and ‘smoke canisters’

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM House Rules Committee hearing – Hearing on ‘H.R. 2’ – the legislative vehicle for the Moving Forward Act, held via Cisco Webex

Tuesday, Jun. 30 9:00 AM National Security Subcommittee hearing on ‘Empowering Women and Girls and Promoting International Security’, held via WebEx

Tuesday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM Hearing on ‘High Anxiety and Stress: Legislation to Improve Mental Health During Crisis’, held via WebEx

Tuesday, Jun. 30 12:30 PM Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Fed Chair Powell testify to House Financial Services Committee on coronavirus response – Hearing on ‘Oversight of the Treasury Department’s and Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response’, with testimony from Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell * Held in a ‘hybrid’ format, with Members participating remotely or in person. To ensure social distancing, access to the hearing room is limited to Members, Committee staff, and witnesses

Tuesday, Jun. 30 3:00 PM House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on ‘China’s Maritime Ambitions’ – Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation Subcommittee hearing on ‘China’s Maritime Ambitions’, with testimony from Center for Strategic and International Studies Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative Director Gregory Poling; and American Enterprise Institute Resident Scholar Dr Oriana Skylar Mastro * Held via Cico Webex and in Rm 2172, Rayburn House Office Building

