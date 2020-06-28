Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-Congress-Senate for Sunday, Jun. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 3:00 PM Senate aims to begin debate on FY’21 NDAA – Senate convenes and resumes consideration of the motion to proceed to ‘S.4049, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021’, including a vote on the motion * Motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed passed by 90 votes to seven last week

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate, 1 202 224 3121

Vote at 5:30pm

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM Health agency chiefs testify to Senate HELP Committee hearing on ‘getting back to work and school’ – Hearing on ‘COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School’, with testimony from NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci; CDC Director Robert Redfield; Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Health Adm. Brett Giroir; and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn

Location: Rm G50, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://help.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate HELP Committee, 1 202 224 5375

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM Senate Banking Committee remote hearing on ‘The Digitization of Money and Payments’ – Remote hearing on ‘The Digitization of Money and Payments’, with testimony from Willkie Farr & Gallagher Senior Counsel and former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo; Paxos CEO and co-founder Charles Cascarilla; and Duke University School of Law Visiting Assistant Professor of Law Nakita Cuttino

Weblinks: http://banking.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, 1 202 224 7391

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S. international pandemic preparedness – Hearing on ‘COVID-19 and U.S. International Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, and Response: Additional Perspectives’, via videoconference, with testimony from Georgetown University Medical Center Center for Global Health Practice and Impact Co-Director Mark Dybul; Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr Ashish Jha; former Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Global Affairs Jimmy Kolker; and Center for Global Development Senior Policy Fellow Jeremy Konyndyk

Weblinks: http://foreign.senate.gov/

Contacts: Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, 1 202 224 4651

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:15 AM Senate Finance Committee hearing on the 2020 filing season – Hearing on ‘2020 Filing Season and IRS COVID-19 Recovery’, with testimony from Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig

Location: Rm 215, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://finance.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Committee on Finance communications, 1 202 224 4515

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Hearing on ‘The Judicial Conference’s Recommendation for More Judgeships’

Location: Rm 106, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/senjudiciary

Contacts: Senate Judiciary Committee press, 1 202 224 7703

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Closed Briefing: Intelligence Matters

Location: CVC 217, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://intelligence.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, 1 202 224 1700

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Senate Transportation subcommittee hearing on traffic safety and NHTSA grant programs – Transportation and Safety Subcommittee hearing on ‘Safety on Our Roads: Overview of Traffic Safety and NHTSA Grant Programs’, with testimony from former South Dakota Office of Highway Safety Director Lee Axdahl; Lincoln, NE, Police Department Captain Chris Peterson; and National Safety Council Vice President of Government Affairs Jane Terry

Location: Rm 253, Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://commerce.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateCommerce

Contacts: Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation press, 1 202 224 4546

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Richard Gere testifies to Senate Finance subcommittee on ‘Censorship as a Non-Tariff Barrier to Trade’ – International Trade, Customs, and Global Competitiveness Subcommittee hearing on ‘Censorship as a Non-Tariff Barrier to Trade’, with testimony from actor and International Campaign for Tibet Chairman Richard Gere; Open Markets Institute Fellow Beth Baltzan; Information Technology and Innovation Foundation Associate Director of Trade Policy Nigel Cory; and Akin Gump Straus Hauer & Feld partner Clete Willems

Location: Rm 215, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://finance.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Committee on Finance communications, 1 202 224 4515

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Senate Natural Resources Committee hearing on coronavirus impacts in the territories – Hearing ‘To Examine the Impact of COVID-19 to U.S. Territories’, with testimony from Northern Mariana Islands Rep. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan; American Samoa Rep. Amata Coleman Radewagen; U.S. Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett; Puerto Rico Rep. Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon; and Guam Rep. Michael San Nicolas * Members may participate in person or online. Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of members, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not accommodating in-person visitors

Location: Rm 366, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://energy.senate.gov/public/

Contacts: Senate Energy Committee, 1 202 224 4971

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 2:30 PM Senate Governmental Affairs Committee nominations hearing – Nominations hearing considers Derek Kan to be Office and Management and Budget Deputy Director, via videoconference

Weblinks: http://hsgac.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson

Contacts: Senate Committee on Homeland Security, 1 202 224 2627