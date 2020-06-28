Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-General for Sunday, Jun. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 – Monday, Jun. 29 Friends of Sabeel North America hold two-day action to protest ‘Christian Zionism’

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.fosna.org/, https://twitter.com/fosnalive

Contacts: Rochelle Watson, Friends of Sabeel North America, rochelle@fosna.org

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 8:00 AM IMF Regional Economic Outlook Update for sub-Saharan Africa press conference

Weblinks: http://www.imf.org, https://twitter.com/IMFNews

Contacts: IMF press, media@imf.org, 1 202 623 7100

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 8:30 AM GW Sigur Center event on Sino-Indian relations – ‘Border Disputes in Sino-Indian Relations: Past, Present, and Prospects’ George Washington University Sigur Center for Asian Studies webinar, with former Indian Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, National Bureau of Asian Research Dr Deep Pal, Sigur Center’s Dr Kyle Gardner, and Nanyang Technological University’s Dr Anit Mukherjee

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/~sigur

Contacts: Sigur Center for Asian Studies, gsigur@gwu.edu

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM GMF Brussels Forum continues online – Brussels Forum continues online, with sessions today on ‘What Comes Next? Governing Through COVID’, with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Brussels Capital Region State Secretary for Urbanism and Heritage, European and International Relations, Foreign Trade and Firefighting and Emergency Medical Assistance Pascal Smet; and ‘Anticipating the Unknown after COVID-19’, with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana

Weblinks: https://brusselsforum.org, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Wilson Center online discussion on corruption and coronavirus in Latin America – ‘COVID-19 and Latin America’s Epidemic of Corruption ‘ Wilson Center webinar, on ‘how careful public procurement, real-time transparency, robust monitoring, and civil society oversight help prevent corruption, or detect it early’. Speakers include Transparency International Board of Directors Chair Delia Ferreira, former U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York Criminal Division Chief Daniei Alonso, and Wilson Center’s Daniel Sabat

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075

https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/pay-piper-latin-americas-covid-19-response-and-prospects-recovery?emci=181ab3b4-e7ac-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&emdi=6c41d31b-9ab1-ea11-9b05-00155d039e74&ceid=12109

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM GW Institute for Korean Studies event on U.S.-South Korea economic cooperation – ‘Post-Pandemic U.S.-South Korea Economic Cooperation’ George Washington Institute for Korean Studies policy forum, on strategic methods in which Washington and Seoul can broaden cooperation even further and invigorate the practical partnership between the two proven allies in pursuit of economic rebound in this time of uncertainty. Speakers include Heritage Foundation Center for International Trade Director Terry Miller and KDI School of Public Policy and Management Professor Wonhyuk Lim

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: Institute for Korean Studies, gwiks@gwu.edu

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/korea-policy-forum-post-pandemic-us-south-korea-economic-cooperation-tickets-110136866332

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Center for U.S.-Ukrainian Relations event on Ukraine’s electric grid – ‘Securing Capital Investment in Ukraine’s Electric Grid: The Road to the Future’ Center for U.S.-Ukrainian Relations online event, with speakers include ITIC Growth and Security Director of Energy Dr Ariel Cohen, Kennan Institute Senior Associate Dr Andrian Prokrip, and E.DSO for Smart Grids Secretary General Roberto Zangrandi

Weblinks: http://usukrainianrelations.org/

Contacts: Center for U.S.-Ukrainian Relations – DC Office, 1 516 477 1157

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM GW Program on Extremism launches ISIS Files website – George Washington University Program on Extremism holds online event to launch website containing the first documents from The ISIS Files collection, , a collection of over 15,000 pages of internal ISIS files obtained by Times investigative journalist Rukmini Callimachi and her Iraqi colleagues during embeds with the Iraqi army. Opening remarks from Callimachi, followed by a panel featuring Mosul Eye founder Omar Mohammed and Program on Extremism fellows Cole Bunzel and Aymenn Jawad al-Tamimi. Other speakers include University of Mosul President Dr Kossay Al-Ahmady and lecturer Dr Tarq Mohammed Al-Taie

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: GWU Program on Extremism, extremism@gwu.edu

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-6vYbwrQTQGTXbOq4DMfkQ

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM ‘The Role of Public Integrity in Promoting the Rule of Law’ virtual event – ‘The Role of Public Integrity in Promoting the Rule of Law’ virtual event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Coalition for the Rule of Law in Global Markets and the OECD Public Sector Integrity Division, with OECD Public Sector Integrity Division Acting Head Julio Bacio Terracino; Peruvian Secretary of Public Integrity of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Susana Silva Hasembank, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld Senior Advisor Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, and Walmart Global Public Policy & Government Affairs Senior Vice President Dan Bryant

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Register at https://www.cvent.com/c/express/b388b334-8a34-4f9d-8887-29c991d1a735

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Dems Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Mazie Hirono discuss social media disinformation – George Washington University and International Grand Committee on Disinformation hold policy forum to discuss consequences of digital platforms’ ‘misinformation negligence on free and fair elections’. Speakers include Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Mazie Hirono, South African Member of Parliament Phumzile van Damme, Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Canadian Member of Parliament Dominic LeBlanc, European Parliament Member Marina Kaljurand, Rappler CEO and Executive Director Maria Ressa, Institute for Strategic Dialogue CEO Sasha Havlicek, Black Lives Matter Global Network Managing Director Kailee Scales, and Mi Familia Vota Executive Director and CEO Hector Sanchez Barba

Weblinks: http://www.gwu.edu/index.cfm, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: Jason Shevrin, GWU, jshevrin@gwu.edu, 1 202 994 5631

Media interested in attending must register online at https://go.gwu.edu/iddpforum2mediarsvp.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM AEI webinar on ‘coronavirus and global governance’ – ‘COVID-19 and global governance: A view from Europe’ American Enterprise Institute webinar, with Spanish Deputy Foreign Minister Manuel Muniz, and AEI’s Dalibor Rohac and Stan Veuger

Weblinks: http://www.aei.org/, https://twitter.com/AEI, #GlobalSpain

Contacts: AEI media, mediaservices@aei.org, 1 202 862 5829

RSVP: https://www.aei.org/events/webinar-covid-19-and-global-governance-a-view-from-europe/

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 10:30 AM Brookings online discussion on the hospitality industry – ‘Ongoing uncertainty in the hospitality industry’ online discussion hosted by Brookings Institution, with chef Jose Andres and Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson discussing how the restaurant and hotel industries are adapting to the shifting economic landscape

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-uncertainty-in-hospitality

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 12:00 PM Hudson Institute virtual event with India Ambassador to the U.S. – Hudson Institute hosts India Ambassador to the U.S. Amb. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who discusses the strategic relationship between the two nations

Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute

Contacts: Hudson Institute press, press@hudson.org

https://www.hudson.org/events/1832-video-event-ambassador-taranjit-singh-sandhu-on-the-u-s-india-partnership62020

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 12:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on Russian municipal electoral trends – ‘Russia’s quiet chance for change at the ballot box’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on how the explosive protests that erupted over Moscow’s 2019 city elections drew renewed attention to Russia’s broader municipal electoral trends. Speakers include National Research University Higher School of Economics Docent Dr Ella Paneyakh, Social Sciences Director Yulia Taranova, and Stanford University’s Dr Larry Diamond

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:00 PM Heritage Foundation ‘Universal Savings Account’ webinar – ‘Universal Savings Accounts: An Important Idea in a Time of Uncertainty’ Heritage Foundation online discussion, on ‘the all-purpose savings accounts that would allow every American to save for things other than just retirement, education, and health care’. Speakers include Joint Economic Committee economist Christina King and Cato Institute Director of Tax Policy Studies Chris Edwards

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/economic-and-property-rights/event/webinar-universal-savings-accounts-important-idea-time

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 2:00 PM CRFB webinar on the fiscal impact of coronavirus – ‘Projecting COVID’s Fiscal Impact’ Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget webinar, on the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on deficits, debt, federal trust funds, and long-term sustainability

Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks

Contacts: CRFB, crfb@crfb.org, 1 202 596 3597

https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-4918081925311756288?midqs=ioQdwEfHU8Slgn7fQj8DLQ==

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 3:00 PM Dialogue on Diversity webinar on coronavirus and social justice – ‘COVID-19: Science & Social Justice: Remedies for a Battered Society’ Dialogue on Diversity webinar, on the coronavirus pandemic, its economic impact and remedies, health care challenges and the role social justice plays in both

Weblinks: http://www.dialogueondiversity.org, https://twitter.com/dialogondiv

Contacts: Maria Alejandra, Dialogue on Diversity, 1 703 631 0650

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MyRhmX-rTE-b8RxYgDPRGQ

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 4:00 PM Atlantic Council online discussion on U.S. engagement on LGBTI issues – ‘U.S. engagement on global LGBTI issues’ Atlantic Council online discussion, on ‘how LGBTI rights advocacy fits into a broader strategy for global leadership in a new era of great power competition’. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun keynotes, with other speakers include Freedom House Dignity for All Senior Program Manager Urooj Arshad, Council for Global Equality Chaid Mark Bromley, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Amb. Robert Gilchrist, and Atlantic Council Executive Vice President Damon Wilson

Weblinks: http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/AtlanticCouncil

Contacts: Atlantic Council press, press@atlanticcouncil.org, 1 202 778 4993

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 – Thursday, Jul. 02 Employee Benefit Research Institute Summer Policy Forum – Employee Benefit Research Institute Summer Policy Forum, held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.ebri.org

Contacts: David Smith, EBRI media, smith@EBRI.org

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Survey released – Business Roundtable publishes quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey, providing a forward-looking view of the U.S. economy by asking Business Roundtable member CEOs to report their plans for their company’s sales, capex, and employment in the next six months

Weblinks: http://www.businessroundtable.org/, https://twitter.com/BizRoundtable

Contacts: Rayna Farrell, Business Roundtable Communications Director, rfarrell@brt.org, 1 202 496 3289; Jennifer Cummings, Business Roundtable Communications Senior Director, jcummings@brt.org, 1 202 496 3249, 1 240 472 9996;

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 – Friday, Jul. 03 CANCELED: Oilfield Equipment and Materials Conference – CANCELED: Exploration and Production Standards Conference on Oilfield Equipment and Materials * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.api.org, https://twitter.com/API_News

Contacts: API Events Registration, registrar@api.org, 1 202 682 8195

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 9:00 AM Carnegie Endowment virtual event on U.S.-Japan tech collaboration – ‘Technonationalism Redux: U.S.-Japan Strategies to Compete with China’ Carnegie Endowment for International Peace virtual event, on how the U.S. and Japan are changing how they manage trade policy, export controls, investment rules, research and development strategies, supply chains, and even visa guidelines to gain a technological edge over China. Speakers include Nakasone Peace Institute Senior Research Fellow Jun Osawa, Japanese Cabinet Secretariat Seior Advisor Tatsuya Terazawa, Albright Stonebridge Group principal Amy Celico, and Carnegie Asia Program Senior Fellow James Schoff

Weblinks: http://www.carnegieendowment.org, https://twitter.com/CarnegieEndow

Contacts: CEIP, info@CarnegieEndowment.org, 1 202 483 7600

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 9:00 AM Heritage Foundation webinar on the CCP’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic – ‘Responding to the Chinese Communist Party’s Mishandling of COVID-19’ Heritage Foundation online discussion, on how the party has ‘silenced whistleblowers, forcibly disappeared citizen journalists, and misreported infection and death rates from COVID-19’. Speakers include Human Rights Watch China Researcher Yaqiu Wang, American Enterprise Institute Visiting Fellow Michael Mazza, and Asian Studies Center Senior Policy Analyst Olivia Enos

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/asia/event/webinar-responding-the-chinese-communist-partys-mishandling-covid-19

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 9:00 AM USIP discussion on Iraq’s religions and ethnic minorities post Islamic State group – ‘Where Do Iraq’s Religious and Ethnic Minorities Stand Post-ISIS?’ U.S. Institute of Peace online discussion, with Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro; Alliance of Iraqi Minorities General Assembly and External Relations Committee Member William Warda; Women Empowerment Organization Director Susan Aref; and USIP Iraq Senior Program Advisor Osama Gharizi

Weblinks: http://www.usip.org, https://twitter.com/USIP

Contacts: U.S. Institute of Peace, interviews@usip.org, 1 202 429 3869

RSVP at https://www.usip.org/events/where-do-iraqs-religious-and-ethnic-minorities-stand-post-isis

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM Carnegie Endowment virtual event on U.S.-China missile defense cooperation – ‘Can Cooperation on Missile Defense Avoid a U.S.-China Nuclear Arms Race?’ Carnegie Endowment for International Peace online event, with Georgetown University Assistant Professor Oriana Mastro, former Acting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Susan Thornton, and Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy Senior Fellow Tong Zhao

Weblinks: http://www.carnegieendowment.org, https://twitter.com/CarnegieEndow

Contacts: Erin McLaughlin, Carnegie Endowment, emclaughlin@ceip.org

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM Brookings online discussion on Dodd-Frank Reform Act with Lael Brainard and Janet Yellen – ‘A decade of Dodd-Frank’ online discussion hosted by Brookings Institution in conjunction with the Center on Finance, Law & Policy at the University of Michigan, with featured speakers including former Senate Banking Committee Chairmen Chris Dodd and Barney Frank, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, former Governor Jeremey Stein, former Chair Janet Yellen and Vice-Chair Don Kohn, Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce, and former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsMetro, #StateofCapRegion

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM GMF Brussels Forum continues online – Brussels Forum continues online, with session today on ‘Trust and Resilience in Times of Crisis’, with European Council on Foreign Relations Co-Chair Carl Bildt, Bank of France Deputy Governor Sylvie Goulard, The Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, and Republican Rep. Mike Turner

Weblinks: https://brusselsforum.org, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:30 AM CGD online discussion on Africa and coronavirus – ‘Africa Beyond COVID-19’ online discussion hosted by Center for Global Development, with featured speakers including Kenewendo Advisory Economist Bogolo Kenewendo, Georgetown University Assistant Professor Ken Opalo and CGD Non-resident Senior Fellow Nonso Obikili

Weblinks: http://www.cgdev.org/, https://twitter.com/CGDev

Contacts: Center for Global Development, events@cgdev.org

https://www.cgdev.org/event/africa-beyond-covid-19

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM Latvian PM discusses transatlantic economic recovery at Heritage Foundation webinar – Heritage Foundation hosts Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, who discusses U.S.-European Economic Partnership Recovery Plan and the ‘allies can move beyond the current crisis together to foster increased economic freedom’

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/europe/event/webinar-the-prime-minister-latvia-transatlantic-plan-economic-recovery

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 11:00 AM Carnegie Endowment virtual event on coronavirus and the Kremlin – ‘COVID and the Kremlin’ Carnegie Endowment for International Peace virtual event, on the 1 Jul vote on constitutional changes that could extend President Vladimir Putin’s term in office until 2036 and the Kremlin’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Speakers include former Dozhd’ editor-in-chief Mikhail Zygar and The Bell founder Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Weblinks: http://www.carnegieendowment.org, https://twitter.com/CarnegieEndow

Contacts: CEIP, info@CarnegieEndowment.org, 1 202 483 7600

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 – Wednesday, Jul. 01 11:00 AM JHU virtual forum on ‘World Order After COVID-19’ – ‘World Order After COVID-19 Forum’ Johns Hopkins University virtual event, to discuss and chart world order after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with content presented becoming the basis for the upcoming book, ‘COVID-19 and World Order: The Future of Conflict, Competition, and Cooperation’. Includes keynotes from former Google CEO and Chairman Eric Schmidt and former Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers

Weblinks: http://www.sais-jhu.edu, https://twitter.com/SAISHopkins, #JHUworldaftercovid

Contacts: Jill Rosen, SAIS media, jrosen@jhu.edu, 1 443 547 8805

RSVP at The conference is open to the public and media. More information here: https://theworldorderaftercovid19forum.eventbrite.com

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 11:30 AM GMF releases ‘Transatlantic Trends 2020’ – German Marshall Fund of the U.S., Bertelsmann Foundation, and Institut Montaigne hold event to release ‘Transatlantic Trends 2020’, a comprehensive international survey. Speakers include German Marshall Fund of the U.S. President Karen Donfried, Bertelsmann Foundation Executive Director Irene Braam, Institut Montaigne Director of Studies Nicolas Bauquet, and Kantar France General Director Emmanuel Riviere

Weblinks: http://www.gmfus.org/, https://twitter.com/gmfus

Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org

https://gmfus.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eqS5R29xTcuNrkgB41BJpQ

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 12:30 PM Heritage Foundation webinar on ‘Autocracy vs. Democracy’ – Heritage Foundation holds online book event to discuss ‘The Return of Great Power Rivalry’, with author Matthew Kroenig explaining his argument ‘hat the human and social values embodied in the American system makes it far stronger and enduring than autocratic regimes’. Other speakers include former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Nadia Schadlow, International Republican Institute President Daniel Twining, and Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute Vice President James Jay Carafano

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

https://www.heritage.org/global-politics

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 1:00 PM POLITICO Live Town Hall on policing and criminal justice reform – ‘America at A Tipping Point’ POLITICO Live Town Hall, to reflect on the recent demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice, policing and criminal justice reforms that the killing of George Floyd has further pushed into the policy agenda, and how the national dialogue on racism has shifted. Speakers include former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Vanita Gupta, and Color of Change President Rashad Robinson

Weblinks: https://politicotownhall630.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #POLITICOTownHall

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 3:00 PM Foreign Policy conference call with former New Zealand prime minister – ‘Global Lessons for a More Resilient’ Future Foreign Policy conference call, on the surprising links between coronavirus (COVID-19), climate change, and inclusive governance. Speakers include former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark

Weblinks: https://fpgroup.foreignpolicy.com/

Contacts: Andrew Sollinger, andrew.sollinger@foreignpolicy.com

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 3:30 PM Assistant Secretary of Energy for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Daniel Simmons hosts Facebook Live broadcast

Weblinks: http://www.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

https://www.facebook.com/eeregov

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 4:00 PM New America event on how 2020 will change big tech – ‘Will 2020 Change Big Tech?’ New America event, on how this ‘eventful’ year could increase our reliance on tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, and Google even as growing employee activism has hinted at a ‘more positive future’. Speakers include New America CEO Anne-Marie Slaughter and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/NewAmerica, #SocialDistancingSocials

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://newamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/1015925128673/WN_phjIEezlTMegvIctKnWJhQ

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 5:00 PM Aspen Institute virtual event on Black girls in schools – ‘The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools’ Aspen Institute virtual event, on the judicial, societal, and educational disparities faced by Black girls and other girls of color. Speakers include PUSHOUT executive producers Dr Monique Morris and Denise Pines, Columbus City Predatory School for Girls Principal Stephanie Patton, and Criminal Justice Reform Initiative Director Dr Douglas Wood

Weblinks: http://www.aspeninstitute.org, https://twitter.com/AspenInstitute

Contacts: Christian Devers, The Aspen Institute, Christian.Devers2@aspeninstitute.org

https://aspeninst.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uqkXJt9AR_67LPbeVhLNEA

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 30 – Wednesday, Jul. 01 POSTPONED: CyberCon Industrial Cybersecurity conference – POSTPONED: CyberCon Industrial Cybersecurity conference * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://cyberconconference.com/

Contacts: Align Expo, info@alignexpo.com, 1 713 331 9906