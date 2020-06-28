Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-TV for Sunday, Jun. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The DC bureau is reachable at 202-641-9713 and 202-641-9714. Send daybook items to daybook@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington DC and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 8:00 AM ‘Inside Politics’ on CNN – ‘Inside Politics’, weekly current affairs show anchored by John King, featuring reporters discussing the week’s political news. Guests include Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Harvard University professor Dr Ashish Jha, New York Times’ Jonathan Martin, NPR’s Asma Khalid, and New York Times Magazine’s Hannah Nikole-Jones

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Ella Richardson, CNN, Ella.Richardson@turner.com

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 9:00 AM ‘FOX News Sunday’ on FOX – ‘Fox News Sunday’, political magazine show featuring pundits and correspondents discussing the headlines from the week, with anchor Chris Wallace

Weblinks: http://www.fox.com/, https://twitter.com/FoxNewsSunday, #FNS

Contacts: Alexandra Coscia, FOX News, alexandra.coscia@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3272

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 9:00 AM ‘Meet The Press with Chuck Todd’ on NBC – ‘Meet The Press’, Chuck Todd hosts the Sunday morning public affairs broadcast featuring interviews with U.S. and world leaders, and analyzing the political events of the week. Guests include former National Security Adviser and author of ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir’ John Bolton, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Princeton University Professor James McDonnell, The Hugh Hewitt Show’s Hugh Hewitt, and NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt

Weblinks: http://www.nbcuni.com/, https://twitter.com/meetthepress, #MTP

Contacts: Richard Hudock, NBC News communications, richard.hudock@nbcuni.com

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 9:00 AM ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union with Jake Tapper’, featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans. Guests include former National Security Adviser and author of ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir’ John Bolton, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and Republican Sen. Tim Scott

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNNsotu, #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas, CNN, lauren.pratapas@cnn.com, https://twitter.com/lpratapas

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:00 AM ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’ on CNN – ‘Fareed Zakaria GPS’, weekly current affairs show featuring in-depth examinations of global issues, including interviews and round-table discussions. Guests include United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, former National Security Advisor for Barack Obama Thomas Donilon, New York Times’ Nate Cohn, and University of Michigan School of Public Health assistant professor Holly Jarman

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNN

Contacts: Jennifer Dargan, CNN , jennifer.dargan@turner.com, 1 404 885 4638

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:00 AM ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ on FOX News – ‘Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo’, weekly show featuring interviews with business leaders and industry newsmakers

Weblinks: http://www.foxnews.com/, https://twitter.com/SundayFutures, #SundayFutures

Contacts: Alexandra Coscia, Fox News, alexandra.coscia@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3272

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:30 AM ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC – ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week

Weblinks: http://abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC, #ThisWeek

Contacts: Caragh Fisher, ABC News Media Relations, Caragh.E.Fisher@abc.com, 1 212 456 3437

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:30 AM ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC – ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week

Weblinks: http://abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC, #ThisWeek

Contacts: Caragh Fisher, ABC News Media Relations, Caragh.E.Fisher@abc.com, 1 212 456 3437

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:30 AM ‘Face The Nation’, on CBS – ‘Face The Nation’, Sunday morning political interview show featuring interviews and commentary on the stories of the week. Guests include Vice President Mike Pence, Republican Sen. Tim Scott, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill and former FDA commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb

Weblinks: http://www.cbs.com/, https://twitter.com/FaceTheNation, #FTN

Contacts: Hugo Rojo, CBS News Communications, rojoh@cbsnews.com

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 11:00 AM ‘Reliable Sources’ on CNN – ‘Reliable Sources’, weekly current affairs show that focuses on analysis of the American news media. Guests include USA Today’s Kirsten Powers, The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik, former White House press secretary Bill Moyers, MediaWise ambassador Joan Lunden, and CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper

Weblinks: https://www.cnn.com/business/media, https://twitter.com/CNNReliable

Contacts: Emily Kuhn, CNN press, Emily.Kuhn@turner.com

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 11:00 AM ‘MediaBuzz’ on FOX News – ‘MediaBuzz’, live weekend current affairs program hosted by Howard Kurtz

Weblinks: http://www.foxnews.com/, https://twitter.com/MediaBuzzFNC, #Mediabuzz

Contacts: Alexandra Coscia, Fox News, alexandra.coscia@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3272

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 8:00 PM ‘Q&A’ broadcast on C-SPAN – ‘Q&A’, weekly interview series

Weblinks: http://www.c-span.org, https://twitter.com/cspan

Contacts: Jar’Dan Parrish , C-SPAN, jparrish@c-span.org, 1 202 737 3220