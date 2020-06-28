Associated Press Daybook-Sunday-White House for Sunday, Jun. 28.

———- PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Sunday, Jun. 28 President Donald Trump no public events scheduled

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:45 AM Vice President Pence attends First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration – First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration, an annual fireworks celebration and patriotic worship, with special guest Vice President Mike Pence

Location: First Baptist Dallas, 1707 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX

———- ECONOMIC RELEASES ———-

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM Pending Home Sales Index

———- COURTS ———-

Monday, Jun. 29 10:00 AM U.S. Supreme Court convenes for public non-argument session

Location: Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, DC

———- VICE PRESIDENT’S SCHEDULE ———-

Tuesday, Jun. 30 12:00 PM Vice President Pence continues ‘Faith in America’ tour in Arizona – Vice President Mike Pence continues ‘Faith in America’ tour in Arizona * Attendees must agree to ‘voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19)’ and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the venue for any liability for illness or injury

Location: The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E Sunrise Dr, Tucson, AZ

Doors open at 9:30 am MST. Doors close at 11:30 pm MST * RSVP at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/media/trump-campaign-announces-next-stop-on-vice-president-mike-pences-faith-in-america-tour-tucson-arizona/

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Vice President Pence in Arizona for talks on coronavirus response with Gov. Ducey – Vice President Mike Pence visits Arizona, where he speaks with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on efforts the state is taking to combat coronavirus (COVID-19)

Location: Yuma, AZ

Tuesday, Jun. 30 8:30 AM U.S. International Investment Position

Tuesday, Jun. 30 9:00 AM S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM Consumer Confidence Index

Tuesday, Jun. 30 3:00 PM Agricultural Prices

Tuesday, Jun. 30 4:30 PM API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

