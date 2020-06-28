Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — David Shanahan took an unusual path for an Irish teenager but landed a full scholarship to become a punter for Georgia Tech. The 19-year-old Shanahan quit Gaelic football to concentrate on his punting and then attended Prokick Australia. The Melbourne academy has produced dozens of top punters for elite American college football programs. Several Prokick alumni are now punting in the NFL and Shanahan’s accomplishments could lead to more Irish athletes following his path. Prokick owner Nathan Chapman plans to hold camps in Ireland when coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Shanahan’s four-year scholarship begins with the 2021 season.