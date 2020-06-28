Here is the latest Minnesota news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The FBI is investigating after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. An FBI spokesman confirmed Saturday the bureau is investigating and said that the case is in its initial stages. Bloomington officials had asked the FBI to investigate. Officials say that the rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire station on June 15. The discovery was reported to Fire Department leaders eight days later, on Tuesday. The fire chief says such acts that “embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated.” Mayor Tim Busse says he’s “disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile has been sexually assaulted at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. A Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman tells the Star Tribune the assault happened at one of the encampments in south Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park neighborhood. The people who took the victim to the hospital did not call police. Staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital called park police early Friday. Park police are investigating but have made no arrests.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State corrections officials say a second Minnesota prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Leroy Wallace Bergstrom died at a hospital on Saturday. The department says Bergstrom tested positive for COVID-19 on June 10. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Bergstrom was an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault, Another Faribault inmate, 43-year-old Adrian Raymaar Keys, died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Corrections Department says one incarcerated person in Minnesota remains hospitalized.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously advanced a plan that could one day do away with the city’s police department, following unrest over the killing of George Floyd. The council voted Friday in favor of amending the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach. Several obstacles remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot. Critics of the plan, including Mayor Jacob Frey and the officers’ union, say it’s short on specifics for what would replace the police department.