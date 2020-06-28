Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of changing its state flag to erase a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist. The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades. But rapid developments in recent weeks have changed political dynamics. Protests against racial injustice have spread in the United States. And leaders from business, religion, education and sports are pushing Mississippi to change its flag. Legislators voted Saturday to file a bill that’s expected to be debated Sunday. A commission would design a new flag that cannot have the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — Two people were killed and at least four people were in fair condition at a hospital Saturday after a man drove into a distribution center and started shooting at people. The two deceased people and the four injured ones were treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff. Authorities shot the man. Emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper that the shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center. Dispatchers say there also was a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building. The KHSL TV station says the shooter’s condition is unknown.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a third person died Saturday afternoon who was critically wounded in a shooting at a warehouse in central Illinois where the suspect had fatally shot two coworkers before apparently killing himself. Police believe Michael L. Collins opened fire on three of his coworkers Friday, killing two at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield, Illinois. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Saturday the victims who died Friday are 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller and 61-yea-old Bill Gibbons. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that autopsies show both died of multiple gunshot wounds. The third victim is a 54-year-old woman, who died Saturday at a hospital. Allmon said her identity hasn’t been revealed pending notifying her family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. Police said one male died at the scene at Jefferson Square Park and another person was found with non-life-threatening injuries across the street. Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park. The footage later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground. The park has for weeks been the epicenter for protests in the city after the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd. Taylor was killed in her Louisville home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. In a complaint unsealed Saturday, authorities allege that the men damaged and attempted to tear down the Jackson statue, which is located in Lafayette Square, last Monday. The square has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. Authorities say one of the men, 20-year-old Connor Matthew Judd of Washington, D.C., appeared Saturday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia.