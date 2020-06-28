Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 12:40 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is asking for a report to Congress after news reports cited U.S. intelligence from months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump denies being briefed and says he’s now told the intelligence wasn’t credible. Pelosi tells ABC’s “This Week” that she hasn’t been informed about the reported bounties. She says “this is as bad as it gets” and yet Trump won’t confront Russia. A senior administration official says the White House plans to brief select members of Congress on Monday.

ROME (AP) — The world has surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones — 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases — and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that COVID-19 “has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks.” And California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back reopenings of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles. He ordered them to close immediately and urged eight other counties to issue local health orders mandating the same.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have taken historic votes to remove a Confederate battle emblem from their state flag. Spectators in the Capitol cheered and applauded after the votes Sunday. It’s the last state flag with the Confederate symbol that many people condemn as racist. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice. Mississippi has a 38% Black population. A commission will design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol but must have the words “In God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings. The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

UNDATED (AP) — A state-orchestrated campaign is slashing births among the minority Uighurs of China’s far west Xinjiang region with brutal efficiency. The government is forcing IUDs, abortions and sterilizations on largely Muslim minorities, and punishing parents who violate family planning measures by detaining them in camps and prisons. As a result, birth rates in heavily Uighur regions have plunged over 60% in just three years. Authorities say they’re trying to cut down on poverty and extremism, but outside experts call it an extraordinary experiment in state-led eugenics aimed at forcibly assimilating Muslim minorities.