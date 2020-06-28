Latest Minnesota news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MINNESOTA-NOOSE

FBI investigates noose in Minnesota firefighter’s locker

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The FBI is investigating after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. An FBI spokesman confirmed Saturday the bureau is investigating and said that the case is in its initial stages. Bloomington officials had asked the FBI to investigate. Officials say that the rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire station on June 15. The discovery was reported to Fire Department leaders eight days later, on Tuesday. The fire chief says such acts that “embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated.” Mayor Tim Busse says he’s “disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act.”

HOMELESS CAMP-MINNEAPOLIS-ASSAULT

Juvenile assaulted at Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile has been sexually assaulted at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. A Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman tells the Star Tribune the assault happened at one of the encampments in south Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park neighborhood. The people who took the victim to the hospital did not call police. Staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital called park police early Friday. Park police are investigating but have made no arrests.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA-PRISON DEATH

2nd Minnesota inmate dies after testing COVID-19 positive

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State corrections officials say a second Minnesota prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says 71-year-old Leroy Wallace Bergstrom died at a hospital on Saturday. The department says Bergstrom tested positive for COVID-19 on June 10. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Bergstrom was an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault, Another Faribault inmate, 43-year-old Adrian Raymaar Keys, died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Corrections Department says one incarcerated person in Minnesota remains hospitalized.

AP-US-GEORGE-FLOYD-MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE

Plan advances to allow dismantling Minneapolis Police Dept.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously advanced a plan that could one day do away with the city’s police department, following unrest over the killing of George Floyd. The council voted Friday in favor of amending the city charter to replace the current department with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” that would prioritize a “holistic” and “public-health oriented” approach. Several obstacles remain for the proposal to make it onto the November ballot. Critics of the plan, including Mayor Jacob Frey and the officers’ union, say it’s short on specifics for what would replace the police department.

GEORGE FLOYD-TRIAL CAMERAS

Judge rejects cameras for ex-cops’ hearings in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has rejected allowing cameras in the court for pretrial proceedings of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. News media organizations and defense attorneys had requested the audio and visual recordings. But Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill rejected the request Friday, noting the prosecution had objected. Minnesota rules allow the judge, prosecutors or defense attorneys to veto camera coverage during trial proceedings. The judge will rule later on whether cameras will be allowed at trial. Floyd died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting. All four are due in court for a hearing Monday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE MISCONDUCT

US police registry would fail without changes in states

HOUSTON (AP) — Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd’s death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers. The outlook for a policing bill is newly uncertain after Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican proposal from moving forward. The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, but it has almost zero chance of becoming law. Any eventual registry that emerges would depend on states reporting into it. But states and police departments track misconduct very differently. And some states currently don’t track it at all.

MOTHER ATTACKED-BABY MISSING

Mother reunited with missing baby, police look for father

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a baby reported missing after her father assaulted her mother in St. Paul has been reunited with the woman and was not harmed. Authorities said Friday the father is still on the run. The 21-year-old man is accused of taking off with the 7-month-old girl after attacking her mother at a home in St. Paul Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert for help in finding the baby and her father. Police say a man dropped off the baby at an urgent care facility in Minnetonka about 6 p.m. Thursday.

BC-MN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA

Walz approves $841M in federal COVID aid to cities, counties

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has approved plans to distribute $841 million in federal coronavirus aid to cities and counties across Minnesota. He also approved $12 million for food banks and food shelves that have seen a surge in demand. The money comes from the $2.1 billion that Minnesota received under a sweeping federal economic rescue law known as the CARES Act. The state will distribute the $841 million to local governments starting next week according to a set of formulas that lawmakers agreed to during last week’s special session, under a deal that later fell apart. Walz followed the original agreement.