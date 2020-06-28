Minnesota News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Minnesota. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Dave Kolpack is on the desk.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA

MINNEAPOLIS — The owner of a Minnesota bar that was among four establishments identified by state health officials for contributing to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among young adults says he has instituted aggressive measures to keep customers safe. Steve Wegman is the owner of the 507 in Mankato, south of the Twin Cities. He tells the Star Tribune he was frustrated his bar was identified as a COVID-19 hot spot, particularly after his staff had followed guidelines issued by the state. SENT: 200 words.

EXCHANGE-OJIBWE AUTHOR-THE WOLF’S TRAIL

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ojibwe author Tom Peacock says he started out as a history person. He wrote Native American history books for school students and adults. But he says he had other stories in his head he wanted to get out. So, he turned to fiction — which in time led to “The Wolf’s Trail.” “In a way it’s historical fiction, I suppose” he told Minnesota Public Radio News. “In a way, it’s not. It’s cultural fiction. I’m not sure what it is. I am not sure there’s a word for it.” So, let’s say what it is: an immensely readable recasting of Ojibwe stories told by aging wolf Zhi-shay. He lives in the woods around Fond du Lac near Cloquet, Minnesota. Peacock says the Anishinaabe feel a kinship with wolves, and he wanted their perspective. By Euan Kerr, Minnesota Public Radio News. SENT IN ADVANCE: 666 words.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITY-EMPTY RENTALS

MINNEAPOLIS — Many rental units near the University of Minnesota have emptied since the campus closed during spring break, creating uncertainty about occupancy numbers in the fall. Following conversations with property owners, the University’s Off-Campus Living unit found low occupancy rates of homes near campus since the pandemic ramped up. The high vacancy in recent months could be indicative of what may happen if classes were wholly online in the fall, students and housing experts say. By Caitlin Anderson, Minnesota Daily. SENT IN ADVANCE: 592 words, photo.

___

