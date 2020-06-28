tornado
hurricane
strong-t-storms
wintry-mix
freezing-rain
freezing-drizzle
light-rain
rain
flurries
snow
blowing-snow
sleet
fog
wind
cloudy
mostly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy
clear-night
sun
mostly-clear-night
mostly-sunny
isolated-t-storms
scattered-t-storms
heavy-rain
scattered-snow
heavy-snow
default
scattered-showers-night
scattered-snow-night
scattered-t-storms-night
mostly-cloudy
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Skip to Content
Rochester/St. Mary'S
68°
Mason City
65°
Decorah
64°
Austin
64°
Home
News
Latest News
Coronavirus Coverage
Iowa News
Minnesota News
KTTC Politics 2020
Links
Special Reports
Minnesota Nice
Obituaries
Gas Buddy
Download the KTTC News App
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather
Project Tornado
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Radar Room
Weather Service Alerts
Alerts and Warnings
Camera Network
Garden Gallery
Closings and Delays
Submit Closings or Delays
Weather Academy
Traffic and Road Conditions
Get the KTTC Weather App
Sports
Latest Sports
Coronavirus Chronicles
Always Outdoors
Par for the Course
Football Forecast
Athlete of the Week
Sports Extra
Sports Scores
Things to Do
Things to do – SHRPA
Senior Spotlight
KTTC AmaZING Woman
Contests
Around Town
Birthday Spotlight
Business Spotlight
KTTC ‘On the Road’
Recipes
Mr. Food
Watch
TV Listings
KTTC Live Stream
KTTC Video Request Form
10.1 NBC
10.2 CW
10.3 Heroes and Icons
10.4 Court TV
10.5 Justice Network
Contact
Contact KTTC
Meet the KTTC Team
Submit a news tip
Sign up for Email Alerts
KTTC Careers
Quincy Media Careers
Quinternship Program
Advertiser Services
Tour KTTC
KTTC Viewer Survey
MLS Glance
June 28, 2020
1:05 am
Associated Press
National news from the Associated Press
Associated Press
Related Articles
The Latest: Switzerland quarantines 300 in club infection
June 28, 2020
2:22 am
AP-Scorecard
June 28, 2020
1:54 am
Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 2:40 a.m. EDT
June 28, 2020
1:40 am
Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 2:20 a.m. EDT
June 28, 2020
1:20 am
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset