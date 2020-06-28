 Skip to Content

MN Lottery

12:10 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

08-27-30-36-47, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(eight, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-seven; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

04-10-14-16-22

(four, ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Associated Press

