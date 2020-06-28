PGA action…NASCAR Pocono…Pirates’ Santana suspended

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP)— Despite a couple of late miscues, including a drive out of bounds, Dustin Johnson has won the Travelers Championship. Johnson finished at 19-under par, good enough for a one-shot win over Kevin Streelman. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Will Gordon finished tied for third. Johnson’s round included an up-and-down par after lodging a drive inches above a water hazard. It required him to stand in the hazard. Johnson now has 21 tour wins.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Jones surged down the final two laps to win a wreck-filled Truck Series race. It was the first of three NASCAR races Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The Truck race was rained out Saturday, forcing the move to early Sunday. The second-tier Xfinity Series and Cup races will follow. Jones had a quick turnaround, starting seventh in the Xfinity race. Jones won his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season.

PINE HALL, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack says he has faced death threats, lost employees and seen “all but two” of his sponsors evaporate amid the backlash over his social media post invoking the noose found in the garage stall of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Mike Fulp, who owns the dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, told the News & Record he knew his troubles from what he described as a joke were self-inflicted. Fulp’s post advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale on Facebook Marketplace the day after an investigation determined the noose had been there since at least October and was not a hate crime.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana has been suspended for 80 games after violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The club announced that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. The 28-year-old Santana is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel has died. He was 80. The team announced that Bugel died on Sunday. It did not disclose a cause of death. Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. He was regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. In addition to his two stints as an assistant with Washington, he was also a head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and an assistant with the Chargers.