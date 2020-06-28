Severe storms expected Sunday; Heat and humidity remain for the upcoming week

After a quiet weekend, attention turns towards late this afternoon into the evening as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather over much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds, and maybe an isolated tornado or two. The best timing for severe storms looks to be from 6pm Sunday until 2am Monday. Will need to monitor the risk for flash flooding later tonight, especially overnight, as heavy rainfall is expected with these storms. Anywhere from 1-2" of rain is possible during this event. Stay weather aware this evening and make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts!

Overnight temperatures will be mild in the lower 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday.

Hot and humid conditions are on tap for Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Periods of sunshine may be possible between storms. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s in some locations with dew points in the lower 70s. Tuesday looks to be a little drier with partly sunny skies, but a few showers and thunderstorms are still possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with dew points around 70 degrees.

Similar conditions are expected for Wednesday and Thursday as the hot and muggy weather continues. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s with dew points, slightly less than the days before, in the mid 60s. Partly sunny skies and periodic afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected.

Conditions look to dry out heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with the summertime heat and humidity remaining. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may be possible Friday afternoon, but overall the day looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points look to settle into the mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly to mostly sunny skies.