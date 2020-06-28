Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mitchell County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHERN MOWER COUNTIES…

At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rose Creek, or

10 miles southeast of Austin, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Adams around 525 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Taopi,

County Roads 56 And 5, I 90 Exit 193, Johnsburg, Dexter, I 90 Exit

187 and Elkton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central

and northeastern Iowa…and southeastern Minnesota.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH