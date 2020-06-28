Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 5:45 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Mitchell County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHERN MOWER COUNTIES…
At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rose Creek, or
10 miles southeast of Austin, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Adams around 525 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Taopi,
County Roads 56 And 5, I 90 Exit 193, Johnsburg, Dexter, I 90 Exit
187 and Elkton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central
and northeastern Iowa…and southeastern Minnesota.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…1.50IN;
WIND…60MPH