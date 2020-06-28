Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN OLMSTED AND NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES…

At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatfield, or

14 miles southeast of Rochester, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Chatfield around 655 PM CDT.

Eyota around 700 PM CDT.

Dover around 710 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County

Roads 2 And 38, Pleasant Grove, Predmore, County Roads 9 And 10, I 90

Exit 229, I 90 Exit 224 and County Roads 137 And 136.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern

Minnesota.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH