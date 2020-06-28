The Nation’s Weather for Monday, June 29, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers and thunderstorms will bring wet and cooler

conditions to much of New England tomorrow. A front draped

from the Ohio Valley to the Carolina coast will stall out

and cause showers and thunderstorms to continue from

Illinois to South Carolina. In the West, rain will

intensify across the northern Rockies and can lead to

flooding issues for some locations. Strong winds will

continue to roar across portions of California, Arizona,

Utah and Colorado. These winds will work to heighten the

existing fire danger risk across the region. Another active

day is in store for the North-Central states as severe

thunderstorms are expected to fire up over eastern Montana

and the Dakotas in the afternoon. Scattered severe storms

will also impact portions of Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.

SPECIAL WEATHER

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 103 at Elkhart, KS

National Low Sunday 30 at Angel Fire, NM

