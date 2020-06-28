The Nation’s WeatherNew
The Nation’s Weather for Monday, June 29, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Showers and thunderstorms will bring wet and cooler
conditions to much of New England tomorrow. A front draped
from the Ohio Valley to the Carolina coast will stall out
and cause showers and thunderstorms to continue from
Illinois to South Carolina. In the West, rain will
intensify across the northern Rockies and can lead to
flooding issues for some locations. Strong winds will
continue to roar across portions of California, Arizona,
Utah and Colorado. These winds will work to heighten the
existing fire danger risk across the region. Another active
day is in store for the North-Central states as severe
thunderstorms are expected to fire up over eastern Montana
and the Dakotas in the afternoon. Scattered severe storms
will also impact portions of Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 103 at Elkhart, KS
National Low Sunday 30 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather