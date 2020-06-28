Tornado Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTH

CENTRAL GOODHUE AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES…

At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Welch, or near Red Wing, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Goodhue and southwestern Pierce Counties, including the

following locations… Hager City and Diamond Bluff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the

National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency

who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the

path of dangerous weather.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…<.75IN