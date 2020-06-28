Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG-MISSISSIPPI

Mississippi set to remove Confederate emblem from its flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of changing its state flag to erase a Confederate battle emblem that’s broadly condemned as racist. The flag’s supporters resisted efforts to change it for decades. But rapid developments in recent weeks have changed political dynamics. Protests against racial injustice have spread in the United States. And leaders from business, religion, education and sports are pushing Mississippi to change its flag. Legislators voted Saturday to file a bill that’s expected to be debated Sunday. A commission would design a new flag that cannot have the Confederate symbol and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

DISTRIBUTION CENTER SHOOTING

2 dead after shooting at business center in California

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — Two people were killed and at least four people were in fair condition at a hospital Saturday after a man drove into a distribution center and started shooting at people. The two deceased people and the four injured ones were treated at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff. Authorities shot the man. Emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper that the shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center. Dispatchers say there also was a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building. The KHSL TV station says the shooter’s condition is unknown.

WAREHOUSE SHOOTING- SPRINGFIELD

Coroner: 3rd Illinois shooting victim dies, 2 identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a third person died Saturday afternoon who was critically wounded in a shooting at a warehouse in central Illinois where the suspect had fatally shot two coworkers before apparently killing himself. Police believe Michael L. Collins opened fire on three of his coworkers Friday, killing two at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield, Illinois. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Saturday the victims who died Friday are 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller and 61-yea-old Bill Gibbons. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that autopsies show both died of multiple gunshot wounds. The third victim is a 54-year-old woman, who died Saturday at a hospital. Allmon said her identity hasn’t been revealed pending notifying her family.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

1 fatally shot at Breonna Taylor protest park in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. Police said one male died at the scene at Jefferson Square Park and another person was found with non-life-threatening injuries across the street. Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park. The footage later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground. The park has for weeks been the epicenter for protests in the city after the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd. Taylor was killed in her Louisville home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-JACKSON STATUE

4 men charged in attack on Jackson statue near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. In a complaint unsealed Saturday, authorities allege that the men damaged and attempted to tear down the Jackson statue, which is located in Lafayette Square, last Monday. The square has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. Authorities say one of the men, 20-year-old Connor Matthew Judd of Washington, D.C., appeared Saturday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

BC-ML-IRAN-EXPLOSION

Satellite image: Iran blast was near suspected missile site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos show an explosion that rattled Iran’s capital came from an area in its eastern mountains that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites. What exploded in the incident early Friday that sent a massive fireball into the sky near Tehran remains unclear, as does the cause of the blast. The unusual response of the Iranian government in the aftermath of the explosion, however, underscores the sensitive nature of an area near where international inspectors believe the Islamic Republic conducted high-explosive tests two decades ago for nuclear weapon triggers.

AP-AS-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ASIA

Asia Today: South Korea reports 62 new cases, China has 17

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has confirmed 62 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, as the country continues to grapple with new clusters after easing social distancing rules. The additional cases reported Sunday took the total to 12,715 with 282 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11,364 of them have recovered while 1,069 remain in quarantine for COVID-19 treatment. The agency says 40 of the newly reported cases were domestically infected while the rest 22 came from overseas. China is reporting 17 new confirmed cases, all but three from domestic transmission in Beijing, which has seen a recent spike in coronavirus infections. Authorities say tests on employees at Beijing hair and beauty salons have found no positive cases so far.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump over a report that he says, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops and stand up to Russia. The New York Times has reported that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report says Trump was briefed but took no action. The White House denies Trump was briefed on what it calls “alleged intelligence.”

AP-US-TRUMP-BOOK

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday. Robert Trump’s lawyers filed a second injunction request Friday in New York Supreme Court in Dutchess County. They say Mary Trump signed a confidentiality agreement in a legal settlement two decades ago that bars her from publishing the book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Her lawyer called the new legal filing another attempt by the Trump family to obtain unconstitutional prior restraint.

RACIAL INJUSTICE JOHN WAYNE

Democrats want John Wayne’s name, statue taken off airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne’s name, statue and other likenesses from the county’s airport because of his racist and bigoted comments. The Los Angeles Times reports that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne’s “racist and bigoted statements” made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport. In the Playboy magazine interview, Wayne makes bigoted statements against Black people, Native Americans and the LGBTQ community.