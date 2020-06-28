Update on the latest sports

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Yankees vs champ Nationals in DC on opening day

UNDATED (AP) — Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut in an opening-day treat for fans, facing Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park.

A person familiar with the game says the Yankees and Nationals are set to meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an official announcement. The New York Post first reported the matchup.

Cole started the previous game played at Nationals Park. He pitched the Houston Astros past the Nationals 7-1 last October for a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

Major League Baseball will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24. The schedule is still being worked out — there could be a game or two on the first day of play, or a full slate.

In other baseball news:

— The Texas Rangers say several of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. The team said anyone who had direct contact with those affected was sent home from Globe Life Field. The Rangers said no one will be allowed back inside without receiving a negative test for the coronavirus. The club is set to begin another round of training at the ballpark next week. The team said pandemic protocols are in place for front office employees at the new ballpark that’s set to open when the season begins.

NASCAR-POCONO

Jones dodges wrecks to win 1st career Truck race at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Brandon Jones surged down the final two laps to win a wreck-filled Truck Series race in the first of three NASCAR races Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The Truck race was rained out Saturday, forcing the move to early Sunday.

Jones won his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season.

Jones had a quick turnaround Sunday, starting seventh in the Xfinity race, the second event of the day. That is being followed by the Cup Series race. Kevin Harvick is trying for Cup victories on consecutive days at the Pennsylvania track.