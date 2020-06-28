Update on the latest sports

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Yankees vs champ Nationals in DC on opening day

UNDATED (AP) — Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut in an opening-day treat for fans, facing Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park.

A person familiar with the game says the Yankees and Nationals are set to meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there hasn’t been an official announcement. The New York Post first reported the matchup.

Cole started the previous game played at Nationals Park. He pitched the Houston Astros past the Nationals 7-1 last October for a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

Major League Baseball will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24. The schedule is still being worked out — there could be a game or two on the first day of play, or a full slate.

In other baseball news:

— The Texas Rangers say several of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. The team said anyone who had direct contact with those affected was sent home from Globe Life Field. The Rangers said no one will be allowed back inside without receiving a negative test for the coronavirus. The club is set to begin another round of training at the ballpark next week. The team said pandemic protocols are in place for front office employees at the new ballpark that’s set to open when the season begins.

NASCAR-POCONO

Jones wins Sunday’s first race, crashes in second

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — — Brandon Jones took home a trophy and sent a car to the scrap heap in about an hour Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Jones won the first of three races on tap at the Pennsylvania track with a two-lap sprint to the finish in a wreck-filled Truck Series race. He followed that by wrecking on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race.

The day’s third event is a Cup Series race. Kevin Harvick is trying for his second Cup victory in two days.

HORSE RACING-BELMONT-BARN QUARANTINE

Precautionary quarantine at Belmont Park barn is lifted

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials have lifted a precautionary quarantine on a barn at Belmont Park after test results for a horse suspected of having equine herpesvirus Type 1 were negative.

The New York Racing Association said Sunday all horses in Barn 37 were found to not have fever and were asymptomatic. As a result, they can enter races and train among the general population.

The precautionary quarantine had been put in place a day earlier after a 4-year-old colt exhibited fever and neurological symptoms. Freudnme is being monitored by a private veterinarian. The colt last raced at Finger Lakes in upstate New York in June 2019.

EHV-1 can cause an upper respiratory infection in young horses. If a number of horses are housed together, they can become sick and then recover uneventfully. However, equine herpesvirus-1 can also cause a severe neurological disease that affects a horse’s brain and spinal cord, and may result in paralysis and death.

Belmont’s current meet ends July 12. It is racing without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.