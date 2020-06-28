Yanks, Nats opener…Anthem protest…Harvick wins Pocono

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole could make his New York Yankees debut in a tasty opening-day treat for fans, facing Juan Soto and World Series champion Washington at Nationals Park. The Yankees and Nationals are set meet when the virus-delayed season begins next month. That’s what a person familiar with the game told The Associated Press. The New York Post first reported the matchup. MLB will start a 60-game season on July 23 or 24.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers say several of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. The team said anyone who had direct contact with those affected was sent home from Globe Life Field. The Rangers said no one will be allowed back inside without receiving a negative test for the coronavirus. The club is set to begin another round of training at the ballpark next week.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Players for the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage knelt during the national anthem Saturday as the National Women’s Soccer League opened the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah. The players wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts in warmups before the game, which was nationally televised on CBS. In addition to the anthem, the players knelt for a moment of silence before kickoff. The teams issued a joint statement saying they wanted to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kevin Harvick snapped an 0-for-38 drought at Pocono Raceway, taking the checkered flag Saturday at one of two tracks where victory had eluded him. Harvick won the first of two NASCAR Cup races in front of no fans this weekend at Pocono and will start 20th on Sunday with the field set by inverting the lead-lap finishers. Harvick held off a hard-charging Denny Hamlin for his 52nd career Cup victory. He had 12 top-five finishes in his other 38 starts at Pocono.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson each shot career-low 61s on Saturday, leaving Todd with a two-stroke lead over the 2016 U.S. Open champion after three rounds of the Travelers Championship. Both shot bogey-free rounds. Kevin Streelman fired a 63 after two straight rounds of 66 and was just three shots back. Mackenzie Hughes, who led after a 60 on Thursday, shot his second straight 68 for sole possession of fourth place. Phil Mickelson, who celebrated his 50th birthday last week, began the day with a one-stroke lead, but struggled to a 71, finishing tied for seventh in a group six shots back.