AM Prep-Cyber Corner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tweet has been taken down — but the questions remain about President Donald Trump’s posting of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power.” The video appears to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community — and shows the interaction between Trump supporters and opponents. Trump later deleted the tweet and the White House says Trump hadn’t heard what the administration called “the one statement” on the video. The post was criticized by Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate. Scott, who represents South Carolina, tells CNN, “there’s no question” that Trump should not have retweeted the clip.

UNDATED (AP) — Add another company to the list of those pulling advertisements from Facebook next month. Starbucks will hit “pause” on its social media ads on the social networking site — joining an effort led by civil rights organizations who say Facebook doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content. The coffee chain says its actions aren’t part of what’s known as the #StopHateforProfit campaign — but are being taken after speaking with civil rights groups and its media partners about how to curb hate speech online. Other companies have put holds on online ads on Facebook and, in some cases, other social media sites. Among them are the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap, as well as Coca-Cola, Verizon and outdoors companies like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and REI.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — He says it was a joke. But the owner of a North Carolina racetrack is getting scorn, not laughs, over a social media post about the noose found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Mike Fulp owns the 311 Speedway in Stokes County. And his post went up the day after an FBI investigation determined the noose found at the Talladega Superspeedway garage used by the Black driver wasn’t a hate crime. The post on Facebook Marketplace advertised what Fulp called a “Bubba Rope.” He tells the News & Record newspaper of Greensboro he’s faced death threats, had seven employees quit — and lost all but two of his sponsors. Fulp insists he isn’t a racist but notes he is “responsible for trying to make some jokes.” He also promises to stay off social media.

