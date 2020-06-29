AM Prep-Music

Performing as a police officer pressed his knee on his neck, replicating the last few moments of George Floyd’s life, DaBaby rapped a verse from the Black Lives Matter remix of his hit song “Rockstar” at the BET Awards. The performance by the multi-platinum rapper was a emotional highlight of last night’s show, done as a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The DaBaby clip also featured images from protests held around the world in the wake of the death of Floyd and many others, including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

HUEY DIES IN SHOOTING INCIDENT

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis County police in Missouri have not indicated whether they have any suspects in Thursday’s shooting death of rapper Huey. He’s probably best known for the 2006 hit “Pop, Lock and Drop It.” Huey was 32. A 21-year-old man also was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police say as many as 10 other people were there when the shooting happened. Police did not give a motive.

LIL YACHTY DEALS WITH BACKLASH FROM “OPRAH’S BANK ACCOUNT”

NEW YORK (AP) – Lil Yachty believes he’s as open-minded as they come. That’s why he was surprised at the backlash he got for wearing a skirt in the video for “Oprah’s Bank Account.” He says even when he was shooting the video, he did not think that people would give him grief about that. He says he grew up in an inclusive household and never heard his parents berate gay people. Lil Yachty says when people started complaining about the video, he thought, “I forgot people are stupid.” His latest album, “Lil Boat 3,” is out now.

KELLY CLARKSON WINS AN EMMY

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kelly Clarkson says she’s going after John Legend for EGOT status, now that she’s picked up an Emmy. Clarkson won best entertainment talk show host for the first season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at the online Daytime Emmys on Friday. Clarkson gave a shout-out during her acceptance speech to people who are helping during the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest. She says the more helpers she can feature to spread kindness and inspire others, the better everyone will be for that.

