AM Prep-Segue

BET AWARDS CELEBRATE PERFORMANCES, URGE ACTIVISM

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama heaped praise on Beyoncé — then bestowed an award on her. It happened last night at the BET Awards. The former first lady said the singer has a commitment to African Americans — and that is something that is evident “in everything she does.” In her acceptance remarks, Beyoncé urged viewers to vote “like our life depends on it” in the upcoming election, adding, “because it does.”

GLOBAL CITIZEN EVENT RAISES NEARLY $7 BILLION TO HELP

LONDON (AP) — He had plenty of help. But Dwayne Johnson hosted an event that helped raise nearly $7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to help people around the world whose lives have been undone by the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson presided over the Global Citizen event that featured performances that were done remotely. As part of the effort, Global Citizen says its summit had agreed to provide 250 million doses of a vaccine for those nations — if one is successfully developed.

“YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS” WINS AT DAYTIME EMMYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Young and the Restless” emerged as the big star of this year’s Daytime Emmys. The CBS daytime drama won for best drama — and captured three other acting trophies at the event Friday night. One of the wins went to Jason Thompson, who plays Billy Abbot on the long-running series. He’s the third actor to play the role to win an Emmy. Several of the winners on the awards show spoke out against racial injustice.

RON JEREMY PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Jeremy continues to be held on $6.6 million bail — after being charged with raping three women — and sexually assaulting a fourth. The porn star actor’s attorney asked the judge handling Jeremy’s case to reduce the bail during a hearing this past Friday — but the request was denied. During the hearing, Jeremy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He wore an orange jumpsuit and a face mask — the facial covering because of the coronavirus outbreak.

