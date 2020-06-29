AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, http://newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES

FBN—PATRIOTS-NEWTON

BOSTON — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 520 words, photos.

GLF—USGA-TV DEAL

The U.S. Open is returning to NBC starting this year at Winged Foot after Fox Sports has asked to end its 12-year contract with the USGA, By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 400 words, photos.

FBN—PATRIOTS-SPYING

NEW YORK — The New England Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season. By Pro Football Writer Simmi Buttar. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FBO—YOUTH FOOTBALL’S RETURN

USA Football has developed a phased approach for the return of youth football this year. The plan is based on phased reopening guidelines from the CDC. The governing body for the sport in this country advises youth leagues to consult their city or county health departments to determine which CDC phase their community is in. That step begins a youth program’s local reopening procedure during the coronavirus pandemic. By Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 710 words, photos by 3 a.m.

US—SPORTS-WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN

There would have been a World Series rematch July 4 in the national’s capital if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball this week would have reached the halfway point of its usual 162-game schedule. Wimbledon would have also been getting started this week. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 470 words, photos by 3 a.m.

BBO—NEW KNOTHOLES

BOSTON — A bar in Boston, a hotel in Toronto and the Wrigley rooftops could be the only chance for baseball fans to watch games in person this season. The sport plans to return next month to empty stadiums to avoid spreading COVID-19. But there are a few places to see inside ballparks without needing a ticket. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

NOTABLE

CAR—NASCAR-POCONO

LONG POND, Pa. — Round 2 at Pocono went to Denny Hamlin. Hamlin seized the spotlight, specifically in victory lane when Pocono had to set up lights after the race ended in the dark. Hamlin topped Kevin Harvick to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener. By Dan Gelston. SENT. 850 words, photos. With CAR-NASCAR-XFINITY and CAR-NASCAR-TRUCKS (sent).

GLF—TRAVELERS

CROMWELL, Conn. — Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13. Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at fan-free TPC River Highlands. Johnson last won in Mexico City in March 2019. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT: 700 words, photos. With GLF—Travelers Championship-Virus (sent).

FBN—PATRIOTS OWNER-PROSTITUTION CHARGE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with twice buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes will attempt to save their case this week by arguing to an appeals court that his rights weren’t violated when police secretly video-recorded him in the act. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC—HOW GERMANY DID IT

DUSSELDORF, Germany — There was a trophy, there were medals and there were commemorative T-shirts. Only the fans were missing as Bayern Munich celebrated its title Saturday and the Bundesliga breathed a sigh of relief. The restart plan worked. The Bundesliga’s virus testing and medical protocols formed a blueprint for other leagues and sports around the world. Unlike most other European countries, Germany also restarted the women’s league, won by Wolfsburg. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SOC—ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Holder Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured an untroubled 2-0 win at Newcastle. City conceded the Premier League title to runaway champion Liverpool this week, and must beat 13-time FA Cup winner Arsenal to reach another cup final. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC—MARSEILLE-PAYET’S GESTURE

Marseille’s club president praises playmaker Dimitri Payet for accepting a significant pay cut when signing a new two-year deal. Jacques-Henri Eyraud says Payet will slash his reported monthly salary of 500 000 euros ($561,000) in half next season, then by 30% the following season and 40-60% for the two extra years on his new contract. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOC—SPANISH ROUNDUP

A brilliant back-heeled pass by Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid take a step toward reclaiming the Spanish league title with a 1-0 win at Espanyol. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOC—GERMAN ROUNDUP

Stuttgart secured its promotion to the Bundesliga after only one season away while Hamburger SV wasted any chance of a return from Germany’s second division in the final round. SENT: 400 words, photos.