Canada travel…Twins precautions…PGA’s Nick Watney better

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Ontario says Major League Baseball is close to winning approval to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says city, provincial and federal authorities “kind of gave their approval,” but the Toronto Blue Jays are waiting for a letter of support from the federal government. He also says Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer, requires a few tweaks to the plan. MLB requires an exemption, as anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days, and the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have shuffled their on-field staff to protect the health of some older coaches. Players like Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake and Nationals slugger Ryan Zimmerman say they’re opting out of the upcoming 60-game season. Major League Baseball is lurching toward a late July start during the coronavirus crises and it’s clear flexibility will be key. Teams and players are trying to prepare for the season while keeping everyone healthy, which has already proven to be difficult. The Philadelphia Phillies had an outbreak at their spring training facility earlier this month that showed how challenging the task will be.

DETROIT (AP) — The Red Wings plan to hold their training camp for the 2020-21 NHL season at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced the decision Monday to stay home instead of going to Traverse City, Michigan, where the team usually trains. He said it was made after consulting with health experts.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — PGA veteran Nick Watney says it’s not the greatest feeling to be known as the first Tour player to test positive for the new coronavirus. In his first interview since the June 19 test at the RBC Heritage, Watney says he hasn’t had a fever, coughing or shortness of breath. He says he only felt a little fatigue and a lot of boredom. Monday was the 10th day of his self-isolation in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. That’s the minimum for players who test positive. Watney says he’ll give it an extra day before driving 17 hours home to Austin, Texas. Also Monday, Harris English tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colin Kaepernick is joining with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay on a Netflix miniseries about the teenage roots of the former NFL player’s activism. Neftlix says the limited series, titled “Colin in Black & White,” will examine Kaepernick’s high school years. In 2016, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. His actions drew both support and criticism, with President Donald Trump among his detractors. Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but went unsigned. Writing on the six-episode series was completed in May, Casting details and a release date were not immediately announced for “Colin in Black & White.”