Here is the latest Minnesota news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes with a new rule that prevents officers involved in using deadly force from reviewing body camera footage before completing an initial police report. The new standards come after a proposal by the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the police force following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey say the move is first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The owner of a Minnesota bar that was among four establishments identified by state health officials for contributing to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among young adults says he has instituted aggressive measures to keep customers safe. Steve Wegman is the owner of the 507 in Mankato, south of the Twin Cities. He says he’s invested in masks, gloves and cleaning supplies and taken many other steps to minimize spread of the coronavirus to patrons and employees since Minnesota bars and restaurants reopened at limited capacity this month. Wegman tells the Star Tribune he was frustrated his bar was identified as a COVID-19 hot spot, particularly after his staff had followed guidelines issued by the state.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The FBI is investigating after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. An FBI spokesman confirmed Saturday the bureau is investigating and said that the case is in its initial stages. Bloomington officials had asked the FBI to investigate. Officials say that the rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire station on June 15. The discovery was reported to Fire Department leaders eight days later, on Tuesday. The fire chief says such acts that “embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated.” Mayor Tim Busse says he’s “disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile has been sexually assaulted at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. A Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman tells the Star Tribune the assault happened at one of the encampments in south Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park neighborhood. The people who took the victim to the hospital did not call police. Staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital called park police early Friday. Park police are investigating but have made no arrests.