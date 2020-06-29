Here is the latest news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is asking for a report to Congress after news reports cited U.S. intelligence from months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump denies being briefed and says he’s now told the intelligence wasn’t credible. Pelosi tells ABC’s “This Week” that she hasn’t been informed about the reported bounties. She says “this is as bad as it gets” and yet Trump won’t confront Russia. A senior administration official says the White House plans to brief select members of Congress on Monday.

ROME (AP) — The world has surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones — 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases — and hit another high mark for daily new infections as governments that attempted reopenings continued to backtrack and warn that worse news could be yet to come. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that COVID-19 “has taken a very swift and very dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks.” And California Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back reopenings of bars in seven counties, including Los Angeles. He ordered them to close immediately and urged eight other counties to issue local health orders mandating the same.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem. Spectators cheered in the state Capitol on Sunday after legislators passed a bill. It requires that a new flag be designed without the emblem that many condemn as racist. The change comes amid widespread protests over racial injustice. Mississippi has a 38% Black population. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill soon. It says the new flag must have the words, “In God We Trust.” Voters will be asked to approve the new flag in the Nov. 3 election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 74-year-old former police officer is tentatively set to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer. The hearing comes 40 years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings. The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty, but in partial return survivors of the assaults that spanned the 1970s and 1980s expect him to admit to dozens of rapes that could not be criminally charged because too much time has elapsed. That’s on top of 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges spanning six counties.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with buying sex from massage parlor prostitutes are trying to save their case. They will argue before a Florida appellate court on Tuesday that police legally made secret video recordings of Kraft having paid sex at a massage parlor in January 2019. A lower court judge ruled that prosecutors could not use the recordings. He said the warrant allowing police to install secret cameras inside the Orchids of Asia spa violated constitutional standards. Kraft is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.