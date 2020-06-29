Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA NURSING HOME

Sick aide worked at Iowa nursing home before deadly outbreak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state inspection report says a nursing assistant who worked while sick may have introduced the coronavirus into an Iowa nursing home where fifteen residents died.The report says the employee was allowed to keep working because the Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa failed to screen staff members for symptoms at the beginning of their shifts. It says that employees were allowed to “self-screen” without independent monitoring.The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited the home and proposed a $8,750 fine. Home administrator Jay Wills says the facility is disputing the violation, saying the state had approved its screening plan.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOTORCYCLE RALLY

Large motorcycle rally in N. Iowa worries local officials

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A group still plans to hold a three-day motorcycle rally in northern Iowa that’s expected to attract thousands of bikers despite the concerns of local officials that the event could spread the coronavirus. Local officials usually welcome the annual Freedom Rally held on a farm northeast of Algona, but this year’s event planned for Thursday to Saturday has officials worried. Algona is in Kossuth County, which has had 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no reported deaths. But officials think that could change because of the motorcycle rally, which typically draws 10,000 bikers. Organizers say they are encouraging social distancing and are calling for riders to limit trips into Algona.

SUPREME COURT-FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August. The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003. The justices rejected an appeal from four inmates who were convicted of killing children. The court’s action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13. The inmates are separately asking a federal judge in Washington to impose a new delay on their executions over other legal issues that have yet to be resolved.

AP-IA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE TOWNS

Virus cases continue to rise in Iowa’s college towns

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus continued to climb in counties that are home to Iowa’s largest public universities. State public health data on Monday showed Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, had 1,096 known positive cases, a 38% increase in a week. The number of cases began spiking around June 15. In Story County, home to Iowa State University, known positive cases reached 677, a 44% increase since June 22. Iowa posted nearly 300 new known cases on Monday for a total of 28,728 known positive cases. There were three additional deaths for a total of 707.

LINN COUNTY DROWNING

Man drowns after going for swim while fishing in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man drowned after going for a swim while fishing at a Linn County quarry. Linn County sheriff’s deputies were called about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the Martin Marietta quarry, southeast of Cedar Rapids. Friends and relatives of a man told deputies he was fishing but opted to swim a short distance. He went under the water and didn’t surface. Teams from Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon used boats to search and found the man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. The sheriff’s office identified him Monday at Jake Beirnes, 19, of Cedar Rapids.

BODY FOUND

Des Moines police say weekend shooting victim was Keokuk man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified the victim of a weekend fatal shooting as a Keokuk man. Police were called Saturday night to an industrial area east of downtown and found a dead man on a road. He was identified Monday as 41-year-old Michael Thurman. On Sunday, police charged 27-year-old Andrew James Hall, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was being held in the Polk County Jail.