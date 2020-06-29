Latest Minnesota news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

GEORGE FLOYD-DEATH-INVESTIGATION

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge is warning that he’s likely to move the trials of four former police officers charged in George Floyd’s death out of Minneapolis if public officials and attorneys continue speaking out about the case. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill asked a prosecutor during a pretrial hearing on Monday to use his influence to get public officials to stop talking about the case. If they don’t, he says he’ll have to move the trial or trials, depending on whether the officers are tried together or separately. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes. Some public officials were quick to call Floyd’s death “murder.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA

Walz: Minnesota now able to give 20,000 virus tests daily

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state has reached its goal of being able to test up to 20,000 people daily for the coronavirus. Walz announced the capacity goal two months ago, calling it key for the state to successfully manage the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. The state teamed up with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to built out capacity that is supplementing local health organizations around the state. The news came as the state announced 10 more deaths from the virus. Hospitalizations, including the use of ICU units, are continuing a downward trend that dates to late May.

MIDWEST FLOODING

1 dead as flooding causes evacuations in western Wisconsin

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Some residents in one western Wisconsin village hit hard by hours of torrential rain were evacuated from their homes as flood water lapped at their doors and motorists who stood on the roofs of their flooded vehicles were rescued by law enforcement officers. A 70-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin, died after his minivan went off the road and became submerged in a ditch. The storms swept through the southern Twin Cities metro area before striking western Wisconsin overnight Sunday and into Monday where eight families in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin were moved from houses near a creek to a community center. Sheriff’s officials say at least five motorists were rescued from rushing water on Highway 63 in the Baldwin area.,

PARK DROWNING

7-year-old drowns at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy has drowned in a lake in Rochester. The boy’s mother, Jasmin McBride tells KTTC-TV her son, Deon McBride, was in Rochester to visit his father for the summer. Rochester police and firefighters responded to a child missing in Cascade Lake Park about 7 p.m. Saturday. The child was recovered from the lake and taken to St. Marys Hospital. The boy’s family has created a GoFundMe page to return his body to Chicago for burial.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA-MASKS

Health care workers forced to reuse masks due to shortage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — 3M Co. says global demand for N95 masks continues to far exceed supply. The Maplewood-based conglomerate corporation says it has doubled production of N95 masks this year. But, with too few N95 respirators to go around, nurses and other health care workers are being force to reuse the masks even though the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to 72 hours. The Star Tribune reports hospitals are taking steps to extend the use of a single mask, including using ultraviolet light to kill the virus or treating them with vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH DAKOTA

Fargo mayor says holiday will test efforts to curb COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The mayor of Fargo says that while North Dakota’s most populous city and the state’s COVID-19 hotspot is making progress in controlling spread of the coronavirus, the July 4th holiday could be a challenge. Many residents in Cass County, where Fargo is located, spend the holiday congregating in the lakes country of northwestern Minnesota. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says it will be a test of social distancing and other prevention practices. Mahoney says the county is heading in the right direction in terms of active cases, but adds that more people are “getting out and about.” He says officials will “find some things out” after the holiday weekend. Cass County saw 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday, more than half of the positive tests statewide in the last day.

GEORGE FLOYD-MINNEAPOLIS POLICE-POLICY CHANGES

Minneapolis police chief, mayor launching policy changes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis police chief and mayor on Sunday began their push for sweeping policy changes with a new rule that prevents officers involved in using deadly force from reviewing body camera footage before completing an initial police report. The new standards come after a proposal by the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle the police force following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey say the move is first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MINNESOTA

Mankato bar owner frustrated over state’s COVID-19 list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The owner of a Minnesota bar that was among four establishments identified by state health officials for contributing to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among young adults says he has instituted aggressive measures to keep customers safe. Steve Wegman is the owner of the 507 in Mankato, south of the Twin Cities. He says he’s invested in masks, gloves and cleaning supplies and taken many other steps to minimize spread of the coronavirus to patrons and employees since Minnesota bars and restaurants reopened at limited capacity this month. Wegman tells the Star Tribune he was frustrated his bar was identified as a COVID-19 hot spot, particularly after his staff had followed guidelines issued by the state.